Croatia’s Tourism Faces Summer Slump Amid Record Prices and Visitor Decline

Croatia’s 2025 tourist season has delivered a stark warning about the country’s position in the Mediterranean travel market. Despite ongoing efforts to extend the tourist season and promote year-round visits, the summer months saw a notable decline in both visitors and revenue, largely attributed to high prices.

At the annual Hoteliers’ Congress on December 3 and 4, Tourism Minister Tonči Glavina and Croatian Tourist Board director Kristjan Staničić expressed serious concern. Croatia has become one of the most expensive Mediterranean destinations, second only to France, and the trend is driving tourists to alternative locations. In July and August alone, the country recorded 745,000 fewer overnight stays than in the same period of 2024. This shortfall translated into an estimated revenue loss of around €140 million (approximately 273 million BGN) during the peak season, underscoring the financial impact on the sector.

Minister Glavina warned that without adjustments to pricing or improvements in service quality, the decline is likely to continue. Since 2020, tourism prices in Croatia have risen roughly 50 percent, outpacing most competing destinations. Last summer, empty hotel rooms became a visible sign of the problem, while reports of high prices for small items, minor beach issues, and even alleged shark sightings made negative headlines — some officials suggest these stories may have been amplified by rival tourism boards in countries like Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic.

A closer look at the sector shows a split reality. Hotels and campsites reported increased turnover — up 2.4 percent and 2.2 percent respectively — and occupancy rates remained high. Yet profitability is under pressure. Labour costs in tourism have surged by more than 50 percent over the past five years, while food prices increased 4.9 percent in the first nine months of 2025, compared with a 2.8 percent EU average. EBITDA margins for hotels have declined from 28.2 percent in 2024 to an expected 26.6 percent in 2025, even as accommodation revenue grew 8.2 percent in the first ten months. Veljko Ostojić, president of the Croatian Hotel Employers’ Association, emphasized that the price increases reflect rising costs rather than greed, aiming to protect jobs and maintain quality amid economic pressures.

Structural challenges within Croatian tourism were also highlighted. Of nearly two million tourist beds, 1.5 million are in private short-term rentals, a ratio considered unsustainable for quality control, tax collection, and year-round employment. Hotels and camps, by contrast, continue to invest in infrastructure and lengthen their operating seasons. Ostojić noted that major hotel investments typically recoup their value within eight years and return the equivalent of the initial investment to the state through taxes and contributions within twelve years, suggesting that government incentives could encourage further growth in the sector.

Despite these concerns, some positive trends remain. Total arrivals increased 2 percent, overnight stays 1 percent compared with 2024, and overall revenue is expected to be higher. Germany remains Croatia’s largest source market, followed by domestic tourism, which accounted for more than 11 million overnight stays, and growing contributions from Slovenia, Austria, and Poland. Istria led regional tourism with over 25 million overnight stays, followed by Split-Dalmatia and Kvarner, while continental tourism continues its gradual growth.

Damir Krešić, director of Zagreb’s Institute for Tourism, offered a measured perspective: while hotels and package deals remain competitive, ancillary services such as restaurants, cafés, and taxis have often become excessively expensive. “Tourism is the sum of the guest’s entire experience,” he said. “If any part of the offer is overpriced, the whole destination suffers.”

Looking ahead to 2026, both the government and the Tourist Board plan decisive measures. The promotional budget will increase by roughly 40 percent to €53 million (about 103 million BGN), with a focus on strengthening pre- and post-season activity and promoting sustainable, year-round tourism. The message to operators was clear: restore value for money or risk losing market share permanently. As Krešić concluded, “If a guest feels they received nothing in return for their money, it is wasted, but unforgettable experiences make even higher prices acceptable.”

Croatia faces a critical winter period to recalibrate pricing and perceptions. Timely adjustments could secure the country’s status as a leading European seaside destination, while failure to act may exacerbate the visitor decline first seen in 2025.

