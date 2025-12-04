Sofia Hosts Christmas Book Fair and 13th International Literary Festival

Sofia is set to welcome the annual Christmas Book Fair and the 13th International Literary Festival from December 9 to 14, 2025. The event will take place at the National Palace of Culture (NDK), as confirmed by the Bulgarian Book Association (ABK).

In the festive period leading up to Christmas, more than 150 Bulgarian publishing houses will showcase their newest releases across the NDK’s exhibition spaces. Alongside the fair, the literary festival will present a diverse cultural program, featuring readings, discussions, and appearances by over 20 local and international authors. Notable participants include Janet Winterson, Elizabeth Kostova, Gerard de Cortens, Itamar Vieira Junior, Ian McGuire, Camel Dowd, Marie Ndiaye, Maria Zaragoza, Noga Albalah, Thodoris Gonis, Ursula Olsen, Frederic Lenoir, Velina Minkova, Joanna Elmi, and Rene Karabash.

The combined event offers visitors a chance to explore the latest in Bulgarian literature while engaging with global literary voices, continuing a tradition that blends cultural celebration with the festive spirit.