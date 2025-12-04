Sofia Hosts Christmas Book Fair and 13th International Literary Festival

Society » CULTURE | December 9, 2025, Tuesday // 09:38
Bulgaria: Sofia Hosts Christmas Book Fair and 13th International Literary Festival

Sofia is set to welcome the annual Christmas Book Fair and the 13th International Literary Festival from December 9 to 14, 2025. The event will take place at the National Palace of Culture (NDK), as confirmed by the Bulgarian Book Association (ABK).

In the festive period leading up to Christmas, more than 150 Bulgarian publishing houses will showcase their newest releases across the NDK’s exhibition spaces. Alongside the fair, the literary festival will present a diverse cultural program, featuring readings, discussions, and appearances by over 20 local and international authors. Notable participants include Janet Winterson, Elizabeth Kostova, Gerard de Cortens, Itamar Vieira Junior, Ian McGuire, Camel Dowd, Marie Ndiaye, Maria Zaragoza, Noga Albalah, Thodoris Gonis, Ursula Olsen, Frederic Lenoir, Velina Minkova, Joanna Elmi, and Rene Karabash.

The combined event offers visitors a chance to explore the latest in Bulgarian literature while engaging with global literary voices, continuing a tradition that blends cultural celebration with the festive spirit.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: book, Christmas, fair, sofia

Related Articles:

New Book Explores Atatürk’s 14 Months in Bulgaria

Bulgarian History Publishing House has released a new book, 440 Days. Atatürk in Bulgaria

Society » Culture | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 16:07

HAUSER Brings World Tour Finale to Sofia with Cello-Inspired Stage

Sofia is set to host a major cultural event on December 23 with the grand finale of HAUSER’s world tour

Society | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 14:12

Fourteen Charged Over Sofia Protest Clashes, Majority Remain in Custody

Fourteen people have been formally charged for their role in the violence that broke out during the December 1 protest in central Sofia

Crime | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 16:35

Sofia Sparkles for the Holidays: Christmas Tree and City Lights Illuminate the Bulgarian Capital

Sofia’s Christmas tree was officially illuminated

Society » Culture | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 11:11

71 Detained After Sofia Protest, Large Cash Found Among Suspected Agitators

The Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDVR) confirmed that 71 individuals were detained following the protests in front of the National Assembly on the evening of November 27, 2025

Society » Incidents | December 2, 2025, Tuesday // 12:32

GERB Youth Blames Former PM for Stirring Vandalism at Sofia Protest

The chairman of GERB’s Sofia youth organization, Nikola Skorcheliev, accused former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov indirectly of stirring unrest during Monday’s protest

Politics | December 2, 2025, Tuesday // 11:44
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Nikulden: Bulgaria’s Beloved Saint Nicholas Day

In Bulgaria, December 6 is celebrated as Saint Nicholas Day, or Nikulden (Никулден), a holiday that blends religious devotion, folk tradition, and social celebration

Society » Culture | December 6, 2025, Saturday // 09:31

New Book Explores Atatürk’s 14 Months in Bulgaria

Bulgarian History Publishing House has released a new book, 440 Days. Atatürk in Bulgaria

Society » Culture | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 16:07

Sofia Sparkles for the Holidays: Christmas Tree and City Lights Illuminate the Bulgarian Capital

Sofia’s Christmas tree was officially illuminated

Society » Culture | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 11:11

Oxford Announces Its Word of the Year 2025

Oxford University Press has selected "rage bait" as its Word of the Year for 2025

Society » Culture | December 1, 2025, Monday // 15:24

Christmas Comes Alive in Sofia with Retro Bus Experience

This winter, Sofia will come alive with even more color, warmth, and festive cheer as part of the Sofia Christmas Fes

Society » Culture | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 12:23

The Day of the Christian Family: Bulgaria Honors the Presentation of the Virgin Mary

On November 21, the Orthodox Church marks the Presentation of the Virgin Mary, a date that in Bulgaria is also observed as the Day of the Christian Family and Youth

Society » Culture | November 21, 2025, Friday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria