Bulgaria’s Unemployment Rate Holds Steady Below EU and Eurozone Levels

Business | December 7, 2025, Sunday // 10:20
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Unemployment Rate Holds Steady Below EU and Eurozone Levels Photo: Stella Ivanova

Bulgaria continues to report one of the lowest unemployment levels in the European Union, maintaining a stable labor market despite broader economic pressures and the nearing adoption of the euro. Seasonally adjusted data for October 2025 show that unemployment in the country stood at 3.6 percent. This represents a decline from 4.1 percent in the same month of 2024 and places Bulgaria well below both the EU average and the euro area rate.

Across the eurozone, unemployment remained unchanged compared to September, holding at 6.4 percent. For the EU as a whole, Eurostat recorded a rate of 6.0 percent. These figures underline the comparatively favorable position of Bulgaria, especially in a period marked by inflation and upcoming changes connected with the transition to the new currency beginning on January 1, 2026.

Youth unemployment remains a challenge across Europe. In October 2025, nearly 2.960 million people under the age of 25 were unemployed in the EU, including 2.352 million within the euro area. The youth unemployment rate held steady at 15.2 percent in the EU and 14.8 percent in the eurozone. Compared to September, the number of unemployed young people increased by 11,000 in the EU and by 10,000 in the euro area. Over a one-year period, the increase amounts to 74,000 across the EU and 39,000 within the euro area. In Bulgaria, the situation for young people remains slightly better than the European averages, with unemployment among those under 25 measured at 13.3 percent.

Gender differences in unemployment levels also remain visible. In October, unemployment among women in the EU reached 6.3 percent, a slight uptick from 6.2 percent in September. The rate for men stayed unchanged at 5.8 percent. In the euro area, unemployment among women remained at 6.6 percent for a second month, while the figure for men dipped slightly from 6.2 percent to 6.1 percent.

These indicators follow the standard definition of the International Labour Organization, which classifies as unemployed individuals who are without work, have actively sought employment within the past four weeks, and are available to start work within two weeks. To provide a broader view of labor dynamics, the numbers are supplemented by additional categories such as underemployed workers, people seeking employment but not immediately able to start, and individuals who are available for work but not actively searching. Updated results from the EU Labour Force Survey for the third quarter of 2025 are expected on December 12, 2025, offering further clarity on developing trends.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, unemployment, EU, low

Related Articles:

Scope Ratings Confirms Bulgaria’s A- Credit Score with Stable Outlook

Scope Ratings has completed its latest review of Bulgaria and confirmed the country’s long-term credit rating at A- with a stable outlook, alongside short-term ratings of S-1/Stable

Business » Finance | December 13, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Workforce Hits 3.7 Million as Productivity Sees Modest Gains

Preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) show that Bulgaria employed 3,726,500 people in the third quarter of 2025

Society | December 12, 2025, Friday // 23:00

You Don’t Need to Be Rich: Bulgarians Start Investing with Just 25 Euros

In Bulgaria, the common perception that investing is reserved for the wealthy remains widespread, but recent analysis by Freedom24 shows that households can begin investing with modest amounts of 50–100 BGN (approximately €25–50) per month

Business » Finance | December 12, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Serbia Narrows the Gap: Pension Increases Bring Incomes Closer to Bulgaria

From December 1, pensions in Serbia rose by 12.2%, bringing the average pension for retirees to 485 euros

Society | December 12, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Telecoms Drive Investment and Jobs, Outpacing National Average

The three leading telecommunications operators in Bulgaria inject more than 640 million BGN (≈327 million EUR) annually into the development of networks and services

Business | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

December and January Work in Bulgaria: How Public Holidays and Days Off Affect Your Pay

A series of non-working days is approaching around Christmas and New Year

Society | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria: Modest 0.7 Percent Growth in GDP per Employee in the Third Quarter

The latest preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute show that Bulgaria’s gross domestic product per employee rose in real terms by 0.7 percent in the third quarter of 2025

Business | December 7, 2025, Sunday // 10:05

BREAKING: Drone-Struck Russian Tanker Almost Crashes on Bulgarian Coast

A Russian-flagged tanker, identified as the KAIROS, has run aground near the Bulgarian coast close to Ahtopol following a drone attack by Ukraine in the Black Sea

Business | December 5, 2025, Friday // 20:33

Bulgarian Pork Dominates Market, Imports Fill Gaps Without Affecting Taste

Nearly 60% of the pork available on the Bulgarian market comes from domestic producers

Business » Industry | December 5, 2025, Friday // 12:17

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Transition: Expert Warns of Counterfeit Risk and Change Challenges

Financial expert Max Baklayan has warned that the main risk in Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is not the exchange rate, but the increased likelihood of counterfeit currency

Business » Finance | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 16:17

Migrant Entrepreneurs Call for Smarter Policies to Boost Bulgaria’s Economy

On the occasion of International Migrants’ Day on December 18, migrant business owners in Sofia released a Manifesto of Foreign Entrepreneurs in Bulgaria

Business | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 15:10

Bulgarian-American Credit Bank Cleared to Acquire Majority Stake in Tokuda Bank

The Governing Council of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has granted preliminary approval to Bulgarian-American Credit Bank AD (BACB) to acquire a controlling stake in Tokuda Bank EAD

Business » Finance | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 13:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria