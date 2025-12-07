Bulgaria’s Unemployment Rate Holds Steady Below EU and Eurozone Levels

Bulgaria continues to report one of the lowest unemployment levels in the European Union, maintaining a stable labor market despite broader economic pressures and the nearing adoption of the euro. Seasonally adjusted data for October 2025 show that unemployment in the country stood at 3.6 percent. This represents a decline from 4.1 percent in the same month of 2024 and places Bulgaria well below both the EU average and the euro area rate.

Across the eurozone, unemployment remained unchanged compared to September, holding at 6.4 percent. For the EU as a whole, Eurostat recorded a rate of 6.0 percent. These figures underline the comparatively favorable position of Bulgaria, especially in a period marked by inflation and upcoming changes connected with the transition to the new currency beginning on January 1, 2026.

Youth unemployment remains a challenge across Europe. In October 2025, nearly 2.960 million people under the age of 25 were unemployed in the EU, including 2.352 million within the euro area. The youth unemployment rate held steady at 15.2 percent in the EU and 14.8 percent in the eurozone. Compared to September, the number of unemployed young people increased by 11,000 in the EU and by 10,000 in the euro area. Over a one-year period, the increase amounts to 74,000 across the EU and 39,000 within the euro area. In Bulgaria, the situation for young people remains slightly better than the European averages, with unemployment among those under 25 measured at 13.3 percent.

Gender differences in unemployment levels also remain visible. In October, unemployment among women in the EU reached 6.3 percent, a slight uptick from 6.2 percent in September. The rate for men stayed unchanged at 5.8 percent. In the euro area, unemployment among women remained at 6.6 percent for a second month, while the figure for men dipped slightly from 6.2 percent to 6.1 percent.

These indicators follow the standard definition of the International Labour Organization, which classifies as unemployed individuals who are without work, have actively sought employment within the past four weeks, and are available to start work within two weeks. To provide a broader view of labor dynamics, the numbers are supplemented by additional categories such as underemployed workers, people seeking employment but not immediately able to start, and individuals who are available for work but not actively searching. Updated results from the EU Labour Force Survey for the third quarter of 2025 are expected on December 12, 2025, offering further clarity on developing trends.