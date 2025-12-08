What Changes When Bulgaria Switches to the Euro Next Year

Beginning on January 1, 2026, Bulgaria will adopt the euro as its official currency, marking the final step toward full participation in the Economic and Monetary Union. During the month of January, both the lev and the euro will circulate side by side. People will be able to pay in either currency, although cash machines will already distribute only euros. Starting February 1, 2026, the lev will no longer be recognized as legal tender and all transactions will be carried out solely in euros.

One of the main concerns for citizens is the exchange of levs into euros. Until June 30, 2026, banks as well as post offices in towns and villages that lack a bank branch will offer this service without charging a fee. The Bulgarian National Bank will continue to exchange levs for euros permanently and at no cost. Post offices will exchange up to 1,000 levs per day, and larger sums will require advance notice. After June 30, banks and post offices may begin setting their own fees for exchanging cash.

On the first day of 2026, every bank account in levs will be automatically converted to euros at the established rate of 1 euro equals 1.95583 levs. This applies to personal accounts, deposits, and all types of loans. The conversion requires no forms, no additional procedures, and no new accounts. From that date forward, withdrawals from ATMs as well as payments made with cards at terminals will be processed only in euros. Account identifiers, including IBANs, will remain unchanged, and existing bank cards will continue to be valid. All financial agreements, such as credit, leasing, savings, and investment contracts, remain in force and will shift to euro amounts without changing any conditions agreed between clients and institutions.

To ensure that consumers understand prices during the changeover, the state has set mandatory rules for double price display. Until August 8, 2026, retailers must list prices in both levs and euros, using identical font size, color, and format. This requirement is intended to prevent confusion and make it easier to compare amounts. Inspections are ongoing and fines are already issued where traders fail to comply. In addition, the prices of the most common goods can be checked daily through the national price monitoring platform operated by the Consumer Protection Commission, where information for 101 basic products is updated regularly. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious pricing practices or situations where a trader does not display both currencies. Alerts can be submitted to the Consumer Protection Commission or the National Revenue Agency by phone, email, online form, or through the mobile application, where photos may also be attached.

When incomes such as pensions, salaries, or various social payments are converted, any rounding will be made in a way that benefits individuals rather than institutions.

The adoption of the euro brings advantages for the state, the public, and the business sector. For Bulgaria as a whole, eurozone membership is expected to strengthen economic stability and improve the country's standing with international financial partners. For citizens, some of the main benefits include the elimination of currency exchange costs, access to more affordable financial products, and greater convenience when traveling across Europe. Companies will face fewer administrative barriers when trading with partners in the euro area and on global markets, which reduces expenses and increases competitiveness. These changes can foster investment, support business expansion, and open opportunities for new employment and better incomes.

The shift to the euro is planned as a gradual process, backed by clear rules and active oversight. Its purpose is to ensure a smooth changeover and to lay a solid foundation for long term economic gains for people, businesses, and the country as a whole.