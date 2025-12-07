Bulgaria: Modest 0.7 Percent Growth in GDP per Employee in the Third Quarter

The latest preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute show that Bulgaria’s gross domestic product per employee rose in real terms by 0.7 percent in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the same period a year earlier. The number of people employed in the economy remains slightly above three million and seven hundred thousand. Based on the hours they worked, each employee generated an average of 42.7 BGN per hour, which is roughly 21.8 EUR when converted at the fixed exchange rate.

National output is assessed through gross domestic product and the gross value added produced across all sectors, while the total hours worked reflect the actual labor input. This combination forms one of the key measures used to understand how efficiently the workforce contributes to economic activity.

Employment distribution by sector shows a noticeable shift over the past year. The share of people working in services continued to rise and is now close to 63 percent of total employment. At the same time, the agricultural and industrial sectors recorded a decline in their relative shares. This shift toward services reflects longer term economic trends, with the sector increasingly shaping Bulgaria’s labor market.

On average, more than 16,800 BGN of the current GDP volume is attributed to each employee, which equals around 8,590 EUR. Productivity levels vary significantly between sectors. In services, the average gross value added per employee is nearly 14,900 BGN, or about 7,620 EUR. Measured per hour worked, the service sector generates almost 38 BGN, which is close to 19.4 EUR.

Industry remains an important contributor, although the figures differ slightly. Each industrial employee produces about 16,630 BGN in gross added value, or roughly 8,505 EUR. For every hour worked in this sector, the value created averages 40 BGN, which corresponds to approximately 20.4 EUR.

Agriculture continues to record the lowest productivity. The sector produces under 5,000 BGN of gross value added for each employee, meaning less than 2,560 EUR. When measured by hours worked, the figure remains lower than 14 BGN per hour, a little over 7.1 EUR.

Overall, the data points to modest growth in labor productivity at the national level, as well as a gradual rebalancing of employment toward services. The differences between the three main sectors remain pronounced, yet the general upward trend in output per employee signals continued resilience in Bulgaria’s economy during the third quarter of the year.