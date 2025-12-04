Bulgaria Weather Update: Cold Weekend Ahead with Rain and Snow in Mountain Resorts

Forecaster Petar Yankov has announced that Bulgaria will see a slight drop in temperatures over the coming weekend, with rainfall beginning tonight.

On Saturday, much of the country will experience rainy weather, with temperatures ranging between 8 and 13 degrees Celsius. Yankov noted that rainfall will be heavier in southern areas and may include isolated thunderstorms, which he described as normal for this season. Travelers heading to Greece should also expect precipitation.

By Sunday, rain will gradually taper off, but Sofia is forecast to remain one of the coldest capitals in the Balkans, with temperatures around 6-7 degrees, while other areas may reach 12-13 degrees. Precipitation zones are expected to shift eastward.

Monday should bring clearer conditions, with scattered clouds across most of the country. The Black Sea coast may experience more cloud cover and windy conditions. December 8-9 is expected to bring stable weather.

Winter resorts will see some snow, with temperatures around minus 2 to minus 3 degrees at altitudes above 2,300 meters and 2-3 degrees in lower mountain resorts. Midweek, temperatures are expected to drop further, accompanied by rain and snow, particularly in the Balkan Mountains, while Dobrudja could see rainfall turn into snow. Fog, drizzle, and intermittent sunny periods are likely toward the following Friday.

Yankov also highlighted December 10-13 and December 18-22, including Christmas Eve, as periods when precipitation and snow may reach populated areas. He emphasized that forecasts remain dynamic and subject to change.