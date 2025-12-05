Europe Will Never Return to Russian Energy

Bulgaria Leads EU in Retail Growth with 7.4% Annual Increase in October
Bulgaria continues to show strong performance in retail trade
EU legislators have reached a landmark agreement to end reliance on Russian gas by 2027, marking a decisive shift in Europe’s energy policy. Speaking to Euronews, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen said that the bloc will not return to Russian energy even after a potential peace settlement in Ukraine. He stressed that the EU must avoid repeating the mistakes of past dependency, and noted that a ban on Russian oil is also under preparation.
The agreement includes a complete phase-out of Russian pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), which Jørgensen described as a “point of no return” for Europe. He highlighted the political challenges in reaching the deal, particularly noting that sanctions require unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states, prompting the adoption of the measure under a trade procedure instead.
Implementation will be gradual to mitigate supply disruptions. Short-term LNG contracts signed before June 17 will be banned starting April 25, 2026, while short-term pipeline gas contracts will be prohibited from June 17, 2026. Long-term LNG contracts can continue until January 1, 2027, in line with the 19th EU sanctions package. For long-term pipeline gas contracts, the prohibition takes effect on September 30, 2027, though this may be extended to November 1, 2027, depending on storage levels across member states.
Jørgensen expressed disappointment with Hungary and Slovakia, which have signaled opposition to the ban, but reiterated that the Commission is prepared to assist member states at risk of supply disruptions. The deal reflects the EU’s determination to maintain energy independence and prevent future manipulation by Moscow while supporting Ukraine in its ongoing conflict.
Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and the Netherlands have confirmed they will not take part in Eurovision 2026 after the European Broadcasting Union decided Israel can remain in the competition
The deadline for submitting entries to the European Press Prize is approaching, with the window remaining open until 23:59 CET on December 14
Nearly half of Europeans now regard Donald Trump as a direct adversary
The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have reached a provisional deal on new rules that will set a clear timetable for ending the import of Russian natural gas
Belgian authorities detained former European External Action Service (EEAS) chief Federica Mogherini on Tuesday, alongside two others
Annual consumer inflation in the eurozone rose slightly to 2.2% in November, above expectations that it would remain at October’s 2.1%
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence