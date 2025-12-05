Europe Will Never Return to Russian Energy

December 5, 2025, Friday
Bulgaria: Europe Will Never Return to Russian Energy

EU legislators have reached a landmark agreement to end reliance on Russian gas by 2027, marking a decisive shift in Europe’s energy policy. Speaking to Euronews, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen said that the bloc will not return to Russian energy even after a potential peace settlement in Ukraine. He stressed that the EU must avoid repeating the mistakes of past dependency, and noted that a ban on Russian oil is also under preparation.

The agreement includes a complete phase-out of Russian pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), which Jørgensen described as a “point of no return” for Europe. He highlighted the political challenges in reaching the deal, particularly noting that sanctions require unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states, prompting the adoption of the measure under a trade procedure instead.

Implementation will be gradual to mitigate supply disruptions. Short-term LNG contracts signed before June 17 will be banned starting April 25, 2026, while short-term pipeline gas contracts will be prohibited from June 17, 2026. Long-term LNG contracts can continue until January 1, 2027, in line with the 19th EU sanctions package. For long-term pipeline gas contracts, the prohibition takes effect on September 30, 2027, though this may be extended to November 1, 2027, depending on storage levels across member states.

Jørgensen expressed disappointment with Hungary and Slovakia, which have signaled opposition to the ban, but reiterated that the Commission is prepared to assist member states at risk of supply disruptions. The deal reflects the EU’s determination to maintain energy independence and prevent future manipulation by Moscow while supporting Ukraine in its ongoing conflict.

