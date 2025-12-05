Bulgaria’s Opposition Files No-Confidence Motion and Demands Government Resignation

A group of 61 MPs from opposition parties "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (APS) and "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) filed a vote of no confidence against the Bulgarian government, arguing that its economic policies have failed and triggered some of the largest public demonstrations in the country. The motion was submitted to the National Assembly’s registry with the involvement of two young protesters, students Ani Bodakova and Kaloyan Vasev, whose presence was highlighted as symbolic of the younger generation’s engagement.

Shortly afterward, the WCC–DB leadership gave statements in parliament. WCC co-chair Asen Vassilev stressed that this is the first no-confidence motion prepared with active participation from young Bulgarians, saying that their future must be safeguarded. He argued that a responsible government would resign immediately in response to public discontent. If it refuses to do so before the parliamentary debate, expected on Tuesday or Wednesday, Vassilev said the coalition will call for an even larger protest than the one held on December 1, urging citizens across the country to join. He added that while it was positive that Peevski and Borissov appeared attentive to events in the streets, concerns remain about possible provocations, noting that the Interior Ministry must ensure order.

Bozhidar Bozanov, co-chair of "Yes, Bulgaria" (party of WCC-DB), said that any party with basic political sense should support the motion, as public support for the ruling majority erodes “with every passing minute” it stays in power and continues aligning with Peevski. He noted that the proposal was submitted jointly with APS and MECH, and expressed hope it will receive broader backing in the plenary hall. Bozanov argued that elections should be held as soon as possible because the current civic energy promises higher turnout, which, in his view, would neutralize what he described as Peevski’s “bought votes” and reduce him to an electoral marginal figure. He reiterated the call for fully machine-based voting and insisted that the next elections must be fair and high-participation.

His colleague Ivaylo Mirchev added a direct appeal to Peevski, urging him to stop invoking the country’s ethnic sensitivities and not to use Bulgarian Turks or Roma communities as “human shields” in a last attempt to preserve political influence. Mirchev claimed that preparations were underway for a counter-protest involving regional coordinators and mayors, calling such efforts “absurd” and warning against repeating the manipulative use of ethnic identity seen in the 1990s. He said social networks are filled with people rejecting Peevski’s attempts to present himself as their representative.

Atanas Atanasov, chair of "Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria" (party of WCC-DB), emphasized that the no-confidence vote targets economic mismanagement. He recalled Bill Clinton’s well-known phrase “it's the economy, stupid”, arguing that the government should understand why its departure is necessary.

During the same parliamentary session, WCC-DB and MECH also demanded Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s resignation directly from the rostrum. They reiterated their intention to file a no-confidence motion specifically focused on economic policy, which they say is the driving force behind the mass protests.

WCC–DB MP Bogdan Bogdanov said that the country’s budget reflects the administration’s broader approach and insisted that economic governance remains the biggest failure. He asked Zhelyazkov directly when he plans to step down.

In response, the Prime Minister defended his record, stating that Bulgaria’s economy is expanding at a pace “not seen in years”. He said the country is set to reach about 3 percent growth in 2025, roughly double the EU average, and may end the year among Europe’s top performers. Zhelyazkov also pointed to approximately 5 billion leva (about 2.56 billion euro) in Recovery and Resilience Plan funding expected to flow into the economy this year, noting that much of it has already been allocated. He argued that the country should focus on development and upgrading rather than referencing comparisons with previous administrations.

The Prime Minister added that revenue agencies have collected 9 billion leva (about 4.6 billion euro) more than in 2024, attributing this to increasing transparency in business activity. As for the possibility of resignation, Zhelyazkov replied that the Constitution defines the relevant procedures and reiterated that stance when MECH MPs pressed him again. Kiril Veselinski accused him of being politically dependent on Borissov and Peevski and called on him to “throw in the towel” and face the protesting citizens.

WCC–DB MPs renewed their demand that he resign immediately. MP Elisaveta Belobradova handed him a folder labeled “resignation”, saying he only needed to sign it. Zhelyazkov took the folder but declined to sign.