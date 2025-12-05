Bulgaria's Prime Minister: No Signs of Unfair Price Hikes Ahead of the Euro Adoption!

Politics | December 5, 2025, Friday // 16:09
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Prime Minister: No Signs of Unfair Price Hikes Ahead of the Euro Adoption!

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said that the latest sectoral review of pricing practices in large retail chains shows no evidence of coordinated or speculative price hikes linked to Bulgaria’s upcoming adoption of the euro. He pointed out that the analysis, covering June, July and August, reflects the effect of early state oversight combined with cooperation from major retailers - cooperation he explicitly acknowledged and thanked them for.

He stressed that every recommendation in the report should be examined closely, especially those highlighted by the Commission for the Protection of Competition. Once the public consultation process concludes, the government expects to clearly define regulatory and administrative steps aimed at supporting traditional Bulgarian industries and prioritising consumer protection.

Zhelyazkov welcomed the Commission’s work, noting that the analysis opens the door to a genuine dialogue among institutions, employer organisations, trade unions, retail chains, producers and consumers. In his view, the report offers a clear snapshot of the situation and can guide future policy measures intended to strengthen traditional sectors and agriculture.

He underlined that effective oversight remains central to protecting households. According to him, monitoring will continue both through the executive branch and the Commission, which retains the authority to initiate proceedings when necessary. The purpose of the analysis, the subsequent talks and the proposed improvements is to ensure transparency and predictability throughout the process.

The Prime Minister added that this analytical work and the public discussion mark the beginning of a long and careful effort to dismantle misconceptions, address actual problems and maintain openness at every stage, with the ultimate goal of reinforcing trust among consumers, producers and traders alike.

Although Prime Minister Zhelyazkov claims that there is “no data on speculative price increases” tied to the upcoming euro adoption, recent evidence suggests otherwise. For example, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde warned in November 2025 that Bulgaria may see a jump in inflation when the euro is introduced, largely because retailers often “round upprices during currency conversions. Indeed, consumer-price data in Bulgaria shows that inflation has already been accelerating, with some analyses pointing that the shift contributes to higher prices for everyday goods and services.

Moreover, this concern is not abstract: earlier this year lawmakers approved temporary price-control measures precisely because of fears that businesses would exploit the euro conversion for profit. That suggests authorities themselves foresaw risk of speculative hikes, a fact hard to reconcile with Zhelyazkov’s certainty that “no data” points to price speculation.

Authorities must realize that the euro transition creates real conditions that make price surges, rounding-up, and speculative behavior more likely and official warnings and past inflation trends in Bulgaria give tangible reason to doubt the government’s assurance that prices will remain stable.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: prices, euro, Bulgaria, Zhelyazkov

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Workforce Hits 3.7 Million as Productivity Sees Modest Gains

Preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) show that Bulgaria employed 3,726,500 people in the third quarter of 2025

Society | December 12, 2025, Friday // 23:00

You Don’t Need to Be Rich: Bulgarians Start Investing with Just 25 Euros

In Bulgaria, the common perception that investing is reserved for the wealthy remains widespread, but recent analysis by Freedom24 shows that households can begin investing with modest amounts of 50–100 BGN (approximately €25–50) per month

Business » Finance | December 12, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Serbia Narrows the Gap: Pension Increases Bring Incomes Closer to Bulgaria

From December 1, pensions in Serbia rose by 12.2%, bringing the average pension for retirees to 485 euros

Society | December 12, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Telecoms Drive Investment and Jobs, Outpacing National Average

The three leading telecommunications operators in Bulgaria inject more than 640 million BGN (≈327 million EUR) annually into the development of networks and services

Business | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

December and January Work in Bulgaria: How Public Holidays and Days Off Affect Your Pay

A series of non-working days is approaching around Christmas and New Year

Society | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Grain Sector Shock: Major Bulgarian Producer Collapses Under Massive Debt

Farm Sense AD, a long-standing agribusiness company based in the Dobrudja region, has initiated bankruptcy proceedings in the Sofia City Court

Business » Industry | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

United States and Bulgaria Continue Cooperation in Fight Against Organized Crime

The United States Department of Justice’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training (OPDAT) on Friday (December 5) concluded a two-day workshop

Politics » Diplomacy | December 5, 2025, Friday // 17:09

Bulgaria’s Opposition Files No-Confidence Motion and Demands Government Resignation

A group of 61 MPs from opposition parties "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (APS) and "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) filed a vote of no confidence against the Bulgarian government

Politics | December 5, 2025, Friday // 14:55

Government, Unions and Employers Finalize Compromise Framework for Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget

The government, unions and employer organizations confirmed that they have reached a shared position on the key elements of the revised Budget 2026

Politics | December 5, 2025, Friday // 14:25

President Radev Meets EU Ambassadors to Discuss Regional Security and EU Strategy

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev met with EU ambassadors at the Danish Embassy on December 4 to discuss pressing challenges facing the European Union

Politics » Diplomacy | December 5, 2025, Friday // 13:40

Social Spark Ignites in Bulgaria, Analyst Says President’s Role Could Be Decisive

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Alexander Hristov, Chairman of the Center for Analysis and Crisis Communications, told Bulgarian National Radio that a decisive protest is already emerging in response to recent developments

Politics | December 5, 2025, Friday // 11:00

Bulgaria’s PM Signals He’ll Step Down Only if No-Confidence Vote Passes

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said he is prepared to leave office only if parliament adopts a vote of no confidence

Politics | December 5, 2025, Friday // 10:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria