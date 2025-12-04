Anti-Corruption Authorities Target Ukrainian MP in Major Bribery Investigation

Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have identified a criminal group allegedly led by a sitting lawmaker, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reported on December 5.

According to law enforcement sources cited by Ukrainska Pravda, the legislator in question is Anna Skorokhod from the For the Future party, who is suspected of accepting a substantial bribe. Authorities have reportedly carried out searches at her residence.

Skorokhod responded on social media, describing the search as “direct pressure on the opposition” and an effort to hinder her political activities.

Her name has surfaced in recordings tied to Ukraine’s largest ongoing corruption investigation, which involves the state-owned nuclear power company Energoatom. It remains unclear whether the current searches are directly connected to that probe.

Skorokhod was originally elected to parliament in 2019 under President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Servant of the People party but was later expelled. At that time, the party’s parliamentary leader, David Arakhamia, accused her of attempting to bribe fellow lawmakers, allegations she denied. In 2020, she joined the For the Future party, where she currently serves.