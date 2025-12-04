Anti-Corruption Authorities Target Ukrainian MP in Major Bribery Investigation

UN General Assembly Demands Russia Return Abducted Ukrainian children
The UN General Assembly has approved a resolution calling for Russia to immediately and unconditionally send back all Ukrainian children
Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have identified a criminal group allegedly led by a sitting lawmaker, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reported on December 5.
According to law enforcement sources cited by Ukrainska Pravda, the legislator in question is Anna Skorokhod from the For the Future party, who is suspected of accepting a substantial bribe. Authorities have reportedly carried out searches at her residence.
Skorokhod responded on social media, describing the search as “direct pressure on the opposition” and an effort to hinder her political activities.
Her name has surfaced in recordings tied to Ukraine’s largest ongoing corruption investigation, which involves the state-owned nuclear power company Energoatom. It remains unclear whether the current searches are directly connected to that probe.
Skorokhod was originally elected to parliament in 2019 under President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Servant of the People party but was later expelled. At that time, the party’s parliamentary leader, David Arakhamia, accused her of attempting to bribe fellow lawmakers, allegations she denied. In 2020, she joined the For the Future party, where she currently serves.
US President Donald Trump said during the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington that he expects the war in Ukraine to be resolved eventually
Finnish President Alexander Stubb cautioned European leaders that U.S. officials were likely maintaining simultaneous contact with Russia while conducting negotiations with Ukraine
A draft officer in Lviv has died after being stabbed during a routine document inspection
Russian forces have recorded new advances in parts of Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts
Iuliia Mendel, former spokeswoman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has described Andrii Yermak, ex-head of the President’s Office, as "extremely dangerous"
