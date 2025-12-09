President Radev Meets EU Ambassadors to Discuss Regional Security and EU Strategy

Bulgaria Leads EU in Retail Growth with 7.4% Annual Increase in October
Bulgaria continues to show strong performance in retail trade
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev met with EU ambassadors at the Danish Embassy on December 4 to discuss pressing challenges facing the European Union, with a focus on regional security and the EU’s strategic role. The discussions examined the military conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, their repercussions for Europe’s stability and socio-economic systems, and ways to strengthen the EU’s political, economic, and military capabilities, according to the presidential press office.
The meeting was organized at the initiative of Danish Ambassador Flemming Stender as part of Denmark’s EU Council Presidency. Vice President Iliana Yotova and Jordan Chobanova, head of the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria, also attended. In addition to international issues, participants addressed current developments within Bulgarian society.
During the discussion, Ambassador Stender emphasised the importance of the EU acting as a strong global actor, stating that Europe must reinforce its political, economic, and military capacities. President Radev and the EU ambassadors explored potential pathways to achieve lasting peace amid ongoing regional conflicts and assessed the role of the EU in supporting stability both within Bulgaria and across the continent.
The United States Department of Justice’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training (OPDAT) on Friday (December 5) concluded a two-day workshop
The United States and Bulgaria have successfully concluded a dynamic regional workshop, hosted by the Bulgarian Air Force, on military air operations management
Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev told parliament that Bulgaria is following the situation of its communities across the Western Balkans with particular focus and, at times, concern
Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova has warned that relations between Sofia and Moscow are at historic lows
Bulgaria reiterated its unwavering backing for Ukraine’s pursuit of a just and durable peace, one that preserves the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and rests entirely on compliance with international law
Ukraine insists that any peace agreement must involve Kyiv, Europe, and the United States, and must focus on ending the war rather than allowing occupation
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence