President Radev Meets EU Ambassadors to Discuss Regional Security and EU Strategy

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev met with EU ambassadors at the Danish Embassy on December 4 to discuss pressing challenges facing the European Union, with a focus on regional security and the EU’s strategic role. The discussions examined the military conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, their repercussions for Europe’s stability and socio-economic systems, and ways to strengthen the EU’s political, economic, and military capabilities, according to the presidential press office.

The meeting was organized at the initiative of Danish Ambassador Flemming Stender as part of Denmark’s EU Council Presidency. Vice President Iliana Yotova and Jordan Chobanova, head of the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria, also attended. In addition to international issues, participants addressed current developments within Bulgarian society.

During the discussion, Ambassador Stender emphasised the importance of the EU acting as a strong global actor, stating that Europe must reinforce its political, economic, and military capacities. President Radev and the EU ambassadors explored potential pathways to achieve lasting peace amid ongoing regional conflicts and assessed the role of the EU in supporting stability both within Bulgaria and across the continent.