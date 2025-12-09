President Radev Meets EU Ambassadors to Discuss Regional Security and EU Strategy

Politics » DIPLOMACY | December 5, 2025, Friday // 13:40
Bulgaria: President Radev Meets EU Ambassadors to Discuss Regional Security and EU Strategy

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev met with EU ambassadors at the Danish Embassy on December 4 to discuss pressing challenges facing the European Union, with a focus on regional security and the EU’s strategic role. The discussions examined the military conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, their repercussions for Europe’s stability and socio-economic systems, and ways to strengthen the EU’s political, economic, and military capabilities, according to the presidential press office.

The meeting was organized at the initiative of Danish Ambassador Flemming Stender as part of Denmark’s EU Council Presidency. Vice President Iliana Yotova and Jordan Chobanova, head of the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria, also attended. In addition to international issues, participants addressed current developments within Bulgarian society.

During the discussion, Ambassador Stender emphasised the importance of the EU acting as a strong global actor, stating that Europe must reinforce its political, economic, and military capacities. President Radev and the EU ambassadors explored potential pathways to achieve lasting peace amid ongoing regional conflicts and assessed the role of the EU in supporting stability both within Bulgaria and across the continent.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ambassadors, EU, Bulgarian, Radev

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Leads EU in Retail Growth with 7.4% Annual Increase in October

Bulgaria continues to show strong performance in retail trade

Business | December 9, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Unemployment Rate Holds Steady Below EU and Eurozone Levels

Bulgaria continues to report one of the lowest unemployment levels in the European Union, maintaining a stable labor market despite broader economic pressures and the nearing adoption of the euro

Business | December 7, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Among EU Countries Most Affected by 2024 Forest Fires

Bulgaria was among the European Union countries hardest hit by forest fires in 2024

Society » Environment | December 6, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

The Euro Enjoys Strong Public Support Across Eurozone Countries

Public support for the euro in the eurozone remains robust

World » EU | December 6, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Europe Will Never Return to Russian Energy

EU legislators have reached a landmark agreement to end reliance on Russian gas by 2027, marking a decisive shift in Europe’s energy policy.

World » EU | December 5, 2025, Friday // 16:48

Bulgarian Pork Dominates Market, Imports Fill Gaps Without Affecting Taste

Nearly 60% of the pork available on the Bulgarian market comes from domestic producers

Business » Industry | December 5, 2025, Friday // 12:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Diplomacy

United States and Bulgaria Continue Cooperation in Fight Against Organized Crime

The United States Department of Justice’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training (OPDAT) on Friday (December 5) concluded a two-day workshop

Politics » Diplomacy | December 5, 2025, Friday // 17:09

United States Helps Boost Bulgaria’s Regional Defense Leadership with Multinational Workshop

The United States and Bulgaria have successfully concluded a dynamic regional workshop, hosted by the Bulgarian Air Force, on military air operations management

Politics » Diplomacy | December 5, 2025, Friday // 09:05

Sofia Signals Vigilance over Bulgarians in Western Balkans amid Tensions with Serbia and North Macedonia

Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev told parliament that Bulgaria is following the situation of its communities across the Western Balkans with particular focus and, at times, concern

Politics » Diplomacy | November 28, 2025, Friday // 17:30

Russia's Ambassador Warns Bulgaria Over Lukoil: 'Growing Russophobia Cannot Go Unchallenged'

Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova has warned that relations between Sofia and Moscow are at historic lows

Politics » Diplomacy | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 16:09

Bulgaria Reaffirms Backing for Ukraine, Citing Threats to Regional Security

Bulgaria reiterated its unwavering backing for Ukraine’s pursuit of a just and durable peace, one that preserves the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and rests entirely on compliance with international law

Politics » Diplomacy | November 24, 2025, Monday // 15:30

Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria: Peace Must Include Kyiv, U.S., and Europe

Ukraine insists that any peace agreement must involve Kyiv, Europe, and the United States, and must focus on ending the war rather than allowing occupation

Politics » Diplomacy | November 21, 2025, Friday // 17:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria