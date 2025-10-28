AI Accurately Predicts Location of Mineral Deposits

World | Author: ANI |December 5, 2025, Friday // 14:09
Bulgaria: AI Accurately Predicts Location of Mineral Deposits @Pixabay

The race to find the mineral deposits needed to support the world's growing population and energy transition is on, and those using artificial intelligence technology for exploration and extraction are already leading the way.

AZERTAC reports that this was mentioned in the article "Application of artificial intelligence to the mining industry: realities and prospects" by Azer Shukurov, a teacher at the "Geology and development of mineral deposits" department of the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Doctor of Philosophy in Technical Sciences.

It was reported that artificial intelligence supports increased accuracy in exploration and production by using advanced algorithms to identify mineral deposits and precisely optimise operational processes. By analysing extensive geological data such as surveys, soil composition and historical production records, artificial intelligence algorithms can help accurately predict the location of mineral deposits, reducing unnecessary drilling and excavation.

In real time, these algorithms assess changing geological conditions and adjust production techniques accordingly, ensuring efficient resource extraction, minimising waste and maximising productivity. This accuracy minimises damage to the soil and protects surrounding ecosystems.

"The development of this sector in our republic requires an analysis of the volume and quality of the mineral potential, the commercial viability of this potential, expectations for future mineral production, and its economic efficiency. This analysis of the country's main mineral reserves, assessment of potential investment over time, can better inform policy and lead to strategic investments, which in turn will lead to further renewal and development of the sector," the article noted.

Source: ANI

