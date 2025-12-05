Bulgaria's Ombudswoman Calls on Central Bank to Ensure Fair Distribution of Euro Starter Kits

Society | December 5, 2025, Friday // 13:13
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Ombudswoman Calls on Central Bank to Ensure Fair Distribution of Euro Starter Kits

Bulgaria’s Ombudswoman, Velislava Delcheva, has contacted the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) over citizen complaints regarding the distribution of euro coin starter kits. In a letter to Deputy Governor Radoslav Milenkov, Delcheva highlighted issues with how commercial banks are handling the sale of the kits.

Citizens reported that DSK Bank and UBB branches do not provide publicly accessible information about the terms of sale. Starter kits are reportedly available only to existing clients, purchases are conducted exclusively through cashless transactions, and buying through an authorized representative is not allowed, posing difficulties for elderly people and those with limited mobility. A separate investigation confirmed similar practices in DSK, UBB, and Postbank, while cases of restricted or limited access were also observed in branches of CCB, Investbank, FIB, and Fibank.

Delcheva stressed that these practices conflict with Regulation No. 46 of the BNB, issued on July 31, 2025, and its accompanying instructions. The regulation requires that starter kits be freely available to all individuals after identity verification, allows both cash and cashless payments, and specifies that sales should begin on December 1, 2025, without restriction to bank clients.

The analysis indicates that banks should not impose restrictions by selling euro coin starter kits only to their own clients or only via cashless payment,” Delcheva noted. She urged the BNB to evaluate the readiness of both banks and Bulgarian Posts to provide equal access to all citizens and, if needed, take measures to ensure proper implementation of the rules.

The Ombudswoman also referenced the European Commission’s recommendation from January 10, 2008, which advises that citizens should have the opportunity to purchase at least one euro coin set in the weeks leading up to the currency transition to guarantee a fair and smooth changeover.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, starter kits, Bulgaria, ombudswoman

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Workforce Hits 3.7 Million as Productivity Sees Modest Gains

Preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) show that Bulgaria employed 3,726,500 people in the third quarter of 2025

Society | December 12, 2025, Friday // 23:00

You Don’t Need to Be Rich: Bulgarians Start Investing with Just 25 Euros

In Bulgaria, the common perception that investing is reserved for the wealthy remains widespread, but recent analysis by Freedom24 shows that households can begin investing with modest amounts of 50–100 BGN (approximately €25–50) per month

Business » Finance | December 12, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Serbia Narrows the Gap: Pension Increases Bring Incomes Closer to Bulgaria

From December 1, pensions in Serbia rose by 12.2%, bringing the average pension for retirees to 485 euros

Society | December 12, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Telecoms Drive Investment and Jobs, Outpacing National Average

The three leading telecommunications operators in Bulgaria inject more than 640 million BGN (≈327 million EUR) annually into the development of networks and services

Business | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

December and January Work in Bulgaria: How Public Holidays and Days Off Affect Your Pay

A series of non-working days is approaching around Christmas and New Year

Society | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Grain Sector Shock: Major Bulgarian Producer Collapses Under Massive Debt

Farm Sense AD, a long-standing agribusiness company based in the Dobrudja region, has initiated bankruptcy proceedings in the Sofia City Court

Business » Industry | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Weather Update: Cold Weekend Ahead with Rain and Snow in Mountain Resorts

Forecaster Petar Yankov has announced that Bulgaria will see a slight drop in temperatures over the coming weekend, with rainfall beginning tonight

Society » Environment | December 5, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Friday Weather in Bulgaria: Heavy Snow in the Mountains and Rain in the West

Bulgaria is set for a day of unsettled weather on Friday, with significant rainfall expected across much of the western half of the country, particularly in the southwest

Society » Environment | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 18:12

New Book Explores Atatürk’s 14 Months in Bulgaria

Bulgarian History Publishing House has released a new book, 440 Days. Atatürk in Bulgaria

Society » Culture | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 16:07

Majority of Bulgarians Support the Protests, Call for Government Resignation

Support for the ongoing protests in Bulgaria remains strong, according to the latest data from the independent sociological program of the “Myara” agency

Society | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 15:20

HAUSER Brings World Tour Finale to Sofia with Cello-Inspired Stage

Sofia is set to host a major cultural event on December 23 with the grand finale of HAUSER’s world tour

Society | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 14:12

Bulgaria Sees Record Euro Demand Ahead of January 2026 Currency Transition

Tavex has reported unprecedented demand for euros in Bulgaria at the end of 2025, with transactions surging over 120% compared to the same period last year and exceeding June’s peak by 15%

Society | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 14:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria