Bulgaria's Ombudswoman Calls on Central Bank to Ensure Fair Distribution of Euro Starter Kits

Bulgaria’s Ombudswoman, Velislava Delcheva, has contacted the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) over citizen complaints regarding the distribution of euro coin starter kits. In a letter to Deputy Governor Radoslav Milenkov, Delcheva highlighted issues with how commercial banks are handling the sale of the kits.

Citizens reported that DSK Bank and UBB branches do not provide publicly accessible information about the terms of sale. Starter kits are reportedly available only to existing clients, purchases are conducted exclusively through cashless transactions, and buying through an authorized representative is not allowed, posing difficulties for elderly people and those with limited mobility. A separate investigation confirmed similar practices in DSK, UBB, and Postbank, while cases of restricted or limited access were also observed in branches of CCB, Investbank, FIB, and Fibank.

Delcheva stressed that these practices conflict with Regulation No. 46 of the BNB, issued on July 31, 2025, and its accompanying instructions. The regulation requires that starter kits be freely available to all individuals after identity verification, allows both cash and cashless payments, and specifies that sales should begin on December 1, 2025, without restriction to bank clients.

“The analysis indicates that banks should not impose restrictions by selling euro coin starter kits only to their own clients or only via cashless payment,” Delcheva noted. She urged the BNB to evaluate the readiness of both banks and Bulgarian Posts to provide equal access to all citizens and, if needed, take measures to ensure proper implementation of the rules.

The Ombudswoman also referenced the European Commission’s recommendation from January 10, 2008, which advises that citizens should have the opportunity to purchase at least one euro coin set in the weeks leading up to the currency transition to guarantee a fair and smooth changeover.