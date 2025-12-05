Bulgaria's Ombudswoman Calls on Central Bank to Ensure Fair Distribution of Euro Starter Kits

Bulgaria’s Workforce Hits 3.7 Million as Productivity Sees Modest Gains
Preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) show that Bulgaria employed 3,726,500 people in the third quarter of 2025
Bulgaria’s Ombudswoman, Velislava Delcheva, has contacted the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) over citizen complaints regarding the distribution of euro coin starter kits. In a letter to Deputy Governor Radoslav Milenkov, Delcheva highlighted issues with how commercial banks are handling the sale of the kits.
Citizens reported that DSK Bank and UBB branches do not provide publicly accessible information about the terms of sale. Starter kits are reportedly available only to existing clients, purchases are conducted exclusively through cashless transactions, and buying through an authorized representative is not allowed, posing difficulties for elderly people and those with limited mobility. A separate investigation confirmed similar practices in DSK, UBB, and Postbank, while cases of restricted or limited access were also observed in branches of CCB, Investbank, FIB, and Fibank.
Delcheva stressed that these practices conflict with Regulation No. 46 of the BNB, issued on July 31, 2025, and its accompanying instructions. The regulation requires that starter kits be freely available to all individuals after identity verification, allows both cash and cashless payments, and specifies that sales should begin on December 1, 2025, without restriction to bank clients.
“The analysis indicates that banks should not impose restrictions by selling euro coin starter kits only to their own clients or only via cashless payment,” Delcheva noted. She urged the BNB to evaluate the readiness of both banks and Bulgarian Posts to provide equal access to all citizens and, if needed, take measures to ensure proper implementation of the rules.
The Ombudswoman also referenced the European Commission’s recommendation from January 10, 2008, which advises that citizens should have the opportunity to purchase at least one euro coin set in the weeks leading up to the currency transition to guarantee a fair and smooth changeover.
Forecaster Petar Yankov has announced that Bulgaria will see a slight drop in temperatures over the coming weekend, with rainfall beginning tonight
Bulgaria is set for a day of unsettled weather on Friday, with significant rainfall expected across much of the western half of the country, particularly in the southwest
Bulgarian History Publishing House has released a new book, 440 Days. Atatürk in Bulgaria
Support for the ongoing protests in Bulgaria remains strong, according to the latest data from the independent sociological program of the “Myara” agency
Sofia is set to host a major cultural event on December 23 with the grand finale of HAUSER’s world tour
Tavex has reported unprecedented demand for euros in Bulgaria at the end of 2025, with transactions surging over 120% compared to the same period last year and exceeding June’s peak by 15%
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence