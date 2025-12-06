Trump Says US Aims to Eventually Resolve War in Ukraine

December 5, 2025, Friday
Bulgaria: Trump Says US Aims to Eventually Resolve War in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said during the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington that he expects the war in Ukraine to be resolved eventually. Speaking on the global efforts of his administration, Trump highlighted that the U.S. is working on ending multiple conflicts worldwide and is focused on bringing the Russia-Ukraine war to a close, though he acknowledged the ongoing heavy toll on soldiers’ lives.

Trump referenced the work of his Special Envoy Steven Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on December 2. According to Trump, both believe Putin is interested in ending the war, although the next steps remain uncertain. The U.S. has reportedly kept the Ukrainian side informed about these discussions, and Ukrainian officials have been invited to continue talks in the United States.

US Vice President JD Vance described the inability to secure a peace deal in Ukraine as one of his biggest disappointments in office but stressed that progress has been made and he remains cautiously optimistic. Vance noted that the administration initially assumed resolving the Ukraine conflict would be relatively straightforward, and he acknowledged ongoing frustration over the drawn-out nature of the negotiations.

Reports suggest that during the Kremlin meeting, Witkoff and Kushner considered presenting Russia with a potential U.S. position recognizing its control over seized territories as part of a peace arrangement. Trump and Vance emphasized that efforts continue to negotiate a resolution, and both expressed hope for tangible progress in the coming weeks.

