A draft officer in Lviv has died after being stabbed during a routine document inspection, an incident that Ukraine’s Western Operational Command confirmed on December 4. The attack took place the previous evening in central Lviv, where officer Yurii Bondarenko approached a man to verify his papers. According to the military, the individual refused to comply, became aggressive and ultimately stabbed Bondarenko in the groin, causing a severe bleed. He also struck another officer on the head, used pepper spray against two more and fled.

Bondarenko, who had previously served on the front line, was taken to hospital but doctors were unable to save him due to the extent of the blood loss. Later on December 4, Ukraine’s National Police reported that the suspect, a 37-year-old resident of Lviv, had been detained.

The attack comes against the backdrop of martial law and full mobilization, under which men between 25 and 60 are eligible for mandatory conscription. Over time, forced recruitment has increasingly involved officers detaining military-aged men on the streets, often in a forceful manner. What was once dismissed as exaggerated or driven by disinformation has now become widespread, partly due to diminishing numbers of volunteers for frontline infantry roles.

This pressure has contributed to a rise in confrontations. Recruitment officers, many of whom are soldiers or veterans reassigned to these duties because they cannot continue combat service, have increasingly faced hostility and occasional violence. The military noted that the Lviv incident highlights how societal resistance to mobilization is now leading to deadly outcomes for personnel carrying out their legally mandated responsibilities.

Officials stressed that this was not a misunderstanding or a dispute with a draft office, but an example of armed resistance against representatives of the defence forces operating within the law. Other recent cases underscore the trend: in October, recruitment officers were attacked at a major market in Odesa, while in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, two officers were wounded when a man opened fire at them with a pistol.