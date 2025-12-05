New Russian Gains Reported on Ukraine's Eastern Front

Russian forces have recorded new advances in parts of Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts, with shifts on several fronts including inside Vovchansk. The military analysis group DeepState reported that Russian units pushed forward both in the city and near the village of Tykhe in Kharkiv Oblast. Additional movement was noted in Donetsk Oblast, with gains around Yampil and Novoekonomichne.

These developments come as the fighting around Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad enters what the Ukrainian command describes as an exceptionally demanding phase. General Oleksandr Syryskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold the northern part of Pokrovsk while carrying out active operations that prevent Russian forces from concentrating assault groups or gaining ground around either city. According to him, the urban area remains a priority sector, and Ukrainian units are maintaining their assigned positions despite sustained pressure.

Syryskyi explained that he has once again met with commanders of force groupings, corps, brigades, regiments and separate battalions to review the situation and fine-tune coordination. These consultations, he said, focused on ensuring the resilience of the defence, improving battle management and securing comprehensive support for the units involved. He stressed that while Russian forces continue to disregard their personnel losses, Ukrainian commanders remain focused on protecting their soldiers’ lives and health.

He added that decisions were taken to strengthen coordinated use of units, enable their manoeuvre when needed and maintain timely rotation of those engaged in search-and-assault missions. Additional attention has been given to establishing new logistical routes, ensuring rapid medical evacuation, improving counter-battery actions and countering the growing use of Russian drones.

The difficult situation around Pokrovsk follows days of heavy fighting. On 3 December, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that its forces had pushed back 52 attacks on the Pokrovsk axis near Volodymyrivka, Maiak, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne and in the direction of Novopavlivka. DeepState also noted Russian movement in the area earlier this week, though Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces later underlined that Russian troops remain bogged down in urban combat and that any claims of Pokrovsk being captured are part of disinformation efforts.