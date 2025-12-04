Last Call for Entries: European Press Prize 2026 Invites Journalists Across Europe

World » EU | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 15:08
Bulgaria: Last Call for Entries: European Press Prize 2026 Invites Journalists Across Europe @ https://www.europeanpressprize.com/before-you-enter/

The deadline for submitting entries to the European Press Prize is approaching, with the window remaining open until 23:59 CET on December 14

The initiative highlights the core idea behind the Prize: journalism begins with close attention to people, facts and events that shape public understanding. At a time when information moves quickly and uncertainty often prevails, journalists continue to slow the pace just enough to examine what matters, to ask additional questions and to verify every detail.

Today’s media environment is challenging, and maintaining accuracy and fairness has become even more demanding. Reliable reporting competes with confusion, and public trust requires constant effort. Despite these pressures, journalists across Europe continue their work in newsrooms of all sizes and across all formats, producing reporting that clarifies complex issues, encourages informed debate and strengthens democratic resilience.

The European Press Prize was created to support this mission. It aims to acknowledge and encourage independent journalism, particularly as shrinking space for free reporting and rising pressures on the profession make such work increasingly difficult. By celebrating depth, accuracy and editorial independence, the Prize reinforces the principle that trustworthy journalism is essential to open societies and accountable governance.

The broader European Press Prize Community reflects this commitment: a network of journalists working across borders, languages and cultures who support one another and demonstrate that Europe’s diversity is a strength for the media landscape as a whole. In a moment marked by political uncertainty and rapid change, independent reporting plays a crucial role in helping societies navigate complexity without fear and maintain a shared factual foundation.

The 2026 edition of the Prize invites entries from journalists everywhere in Europe, regardless of whether they work independently or within established outlets. Eligible submissions include pieces published between December 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025. Work may be entered in five categories: Distinguished Reporting, Investigative Reporting, Innovation, Migration Journalism and Public Discourse. Entries can be submitted in their original language, accompanied by an English translation, including machine-generated translations, and should not exceed 5,000 words. The submission period remains open until December 14, 2025 at 23:59 CET.

Key Information

Taking part means joining a continent-wide community of reporters who share the belief that clarity, integrity and curiosity matter. While the future may be unpredictable, journalists can shape how societies face it, through work that informs, explains and grounds public life in fact.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: press, prize, European, journalists

Related Articles:

European Commission Partially Approves €1.6 Billion Payment to Bulgaria, Withholds Funds Over Two Milestones

The European Commission is signaling a potential partial withholding of funds for Bulgaria from the third installment under the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (RRM)

World » EU | December 2, 2025, Tuesday // 13:23

EU Rights Chief on Soros Commission: Civil Society Under Pressure in Bulgaria and Beyond

Without fundamental rights, there is no rule of law, and without the rule of law, there is no democracy

Politics | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 09:17

EU Approves 1.5B Defense Investment Program, with 300 Million Allocated to Ukraine

The European Parliament has formally approved a 1.5-billion-euro program aimed at funding defense investments across the European Union

World » EU | November 25, 2025, Tuesday // 16:20

The European Commission Refers Bulgaria to EU Courts

The European Commission has decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the EU over its ongoing failure to meet obligations under the Directive on reducing national emissions

World » EU | November 21, 2025, Friday // 15:12

Roberta Metsola Backs Bulgaria’s Euro Bid, Urges EU to Fight Disinformation and Apathy

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola met with National Assembly Speaker Raya Nazaryan during a gathering of European parliamentary leaders in Brussels

World » EU | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 16:30

EU Launches 'Military Schengen' to Cut Troop Transit Times to Days

The European Commission has unveiled a new “military Schengen” initiative aimed at drastically improving the speed at which troops and military equipment can move across EU borders

World » EU | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 15:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Four Nations Pull Out of Eurovision 2026 After Israel Approved to Compete

Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and the Netherlands have confirmed they will not take part in Eurovision 2026 after the European Broadcasting Union decided Israel can remain in the competition

World » EU | December 5, 2025, Friday // 09:03

Survey: Europeans Increasingly View Trump as a Direct Threat to the Continent

Nearly half of Europeans now regard Donald Trump as a direct adversary

World » EU | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 10:37

EU Sets Firm Deadline to End Russian Gas Imports by 2027

The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have reached a provisional deal on new rules that will set a clear timetable for ending the import of Russian natural gas

World » EU | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 11:08

Mogherini and Senior EU Figure Caught in High-Stakes Corruption Investigation

Belgian authorities detained former European External Action Service (EEAS) chief Federica Mogherini on Tuesday, alongside two others

World » EU | December 2, 2025, Tuesday // 18:33

Eurozone Inflation Rises to 2.2% in November Despite Monthly Dip

Annual consumer inflation in the eurozone rose slightly to 2.2% in November, above expectations that it would remain at October’s 2.1%

World » EU | December 2, 2025, Tuesday // 15:00

Europe Urged to Develop Independent Peace Plan for Ukraine

Europe is facing renewed pressure to assert itself in diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to meet US negotiators in Moscow

World » EU | December 2, 2025, Tuesday // 14:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria