Friday Weather in Bulgaria: Heavy Snow in the Mountains and Rain in the West

Bulgaria is set for a day of unsettled weather on Friday, with significant rainfall expected across much of the western half of the country, particularly in the southwest.

Moderate winds will blow in most regions, turning temporarily strong in the east. Temperatures will remain mild for the season, with lows ranging from 4° to 9°C, around 6°C in Sofia, and highs between 8° and 13°C, reaching approximately 9°C in the capital. The atmospheric pressure is expected to stay below the monthly average, contributing to the unsettled conditions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

In the mountains, skies will be mostly cloudy with higher elevations shrouded in clouds. Rain is expected mainly in the Rila-Rhodope region and the western areas of Stara Planina, turning to snow above 1,600 meters. The Rila-Rhodope region may see substantial precipitation. Winds will be strong, reaching stormy intensity at higher altitudes, with temperatures around 6°C at 1,200 meters and near 0°C at 2,000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will remain overcast with moderate to temporarily strong easterly winds. Maximum temperatures will range from 14° to 15°C, matching the sea water temperature, while waves are expected to reach approximately 4 points.