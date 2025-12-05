Bulgaria, Turkey, Romania Stress Black Sea’s Role in European Security

The Foreign Ministers of Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey: Georg Georgiev, Oana Coișu, and Hakan Fidan - convened a trilateral meeting focused on Black Sea security and support for Ukraine. The discussions took place on December 3 in Brussels during the NATO Foreign Ministers’ gathering.

All three diplomats underlined the strategic importance of the Black Sea as a frontline for European and transatlantic security. They stressed that Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine necessitates stronger coordination and active engagement from NATO. The ministers highlighted the role of the Joint Mine Countermeasures Group in the Black Sea (MCM Black Sea) and explored ways to expand its mandate to safeguard critical underwater infrastructure.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Georgiev emphasized the need for a more substantial NATO presence in the region to enhance deterrence, provide situational awareness, and counter hybrid threats from Russia. He also called for the practical application of international legal norms and the facilitation of allied naval movements whenever conditions permit.

The Bulgarian delegation raised concerns over Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” operating in the Black Sea, noting that it breaches sanctions, finances the war against Ukraine, and poses both military and environmental hazards.

All parties agreed that strengthening Black Sea security directly contributes to the broader safety of the Euro-Atlantic area, highlighting the necessity of close cooperation between NATO and the EU. They also reaffirmed that any peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine must respect the country’s security interests, safeguard those of NATO allies, and adhere to international law and the UN Charter.