Bulgaria, Turkey, Romania Stress Black Sea’s Role in European Security

Politics » DEFENSE | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 14:07
Bulgaria: Bulgaria, Turkey, Romania Stress Black Sea’s Role in European Security @BTA

The Foreign Ministers of Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey: Georg Georgiev, Oana Coișu, and Hakan Fidan - convened a trilateral meeting focused on Black Sea security and support for Ukraine. The discussions took place on December 3 in Brussels during the NATO Foreign Ministers’ gathering.

All three diplomats underlined the strategic importance of the Black Sea as a frontline for European and transatlantic security. They stressed that Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine necessitates stronger coordination and active engagement from NATO. The ministers highlighted the role of the Joint Mine Countermeasures Group in the Black Sea (MCM Black Sea) and explored ways to expand its mandate to safeguard critical underwater infrastructure.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Georgiev emphasized the need for a more substantial NATO presence in the region to enhance deterrence, provide situational awareness, and counter hybrid threats from Russia. He also called for the practical application of international legal norms and the facilitation of allied naval movements whenever conditions permit.

The Bulgarian delegation raised concerns over Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” operating in the Black Sea, noting that it breaches sanctions, finances the war against Ukraine, and poses both military and environmental hazards.

All parties agreed that strengthening Black Sea security directly contributes to the broader safety of the Euro-Atlantic area, highlighting the necessity of close cooperation between NATO and the EU. They also reaffirmed that any peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine must respect the country’s security interests, safeguard those of NATO allies, and adhere to international law and the UN Charter.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, turkey, Romania, Black Sea

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Ombudswoman Calls on Central Bank to Ensure Fair Distribution of Euro Starter Kits

Bulgaria’s Ombudswoman, Velislava Delcheva, has contacted the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) over citizen complaints regarding the distribution of euro coin starter kits

Society | December 5, 2025, Friday // 13:13

Social Spark Ignites in Bulgaria, Analyst Says President’s Role Could Be Decisive

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Alexander Hristov, Chairman of the Center for Analysis and Crisis Communications, told Bulgarian National Radio that a decisive protest is already emerging in response to recent developments

Politics | December 5, 2025, Friday // 11:00

Bulgaria’s PM Signals He’ll Step Down Only if No-Confidence Vote Passes

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said he is prepared to leave office only if parliament adopts a vote of no confidence

Politics | December 5, 2025, Friday // 10:06

United States Helps Boost Bulgaria’s Regional Defense Leadership with Multinational Workshop

The United States and Bulgaria have successfully concluded a dynamic regional workshop, hosted by the Bulgarian Air Force, on military air operations management

Politics » Diplomacy | December 5, 2025, Friday // 09:05

Bulgaria Near the Bottom in Per Capita Defense Costs as Europe Boosts Military Budgets

Bulgaria spent around 2 billion euros on defense in 2024

Politics » Defense | December 5, 2025, Friday // 09:00

Friday Weather in Bulgaria: Heavy Snow in the Mountains and Rain in the West

Bulgaria is set for a day of unsettled weather on Friday, with significant rainfall expected across much of the western half of the country, particularly in the southwest

Society » Environment | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 18:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria Near the Bottom in Per Capita Defense Costs as Europe Boosts Military Budgets

Bulgaria spent around 2 billion euros on defense in 2024

Politics » Defense | December 5, 2025, Friday // 09:00

Bulgaria Seeks 3.2 Billion Euros from EU SAFE Fund to Modernize Armed Forces

Bulgaria has formally submitted a request to the European Commission for EUR 3.2 billion in funding under the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) mechanism

Politics » Defense | December 2, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00

Greece, Bulgaria, and Cyprus to Boost Defense with Drones under European Program

Greece, Bulgaria, and Cyprus are planning to strengthen their defense capabilities with the addition of drones, as part of a joint initiative under a European security program

Politics » Defense | November 28, 2025, Friday // 15:27

Ex-Defense Minister: 'If Ukraine Falls, Bulgaria Is Next'

Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has warned that if Ukraine were to collapse, Bulgaria could be next in line

Politics » Defense | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 15:08

Bulgaria to Host NATO Divisional HQ as Ministry of Innovation Moves to Sofia Tech Park

Military Minister Atanas Zapryanov highlighted that the relocation will save the state approximately 300 million leva

Politics » Defense | November 25, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00

Sudan Warns EU: Stop Supplying UAE as Bulgarian Arms Fuel This Deadly Conflict

Sudan has called on the European Union to suspend arms sales to the United Arab Emirates, warning that European-made weapons are reaching the country’s warzones

Politics » Defense | November 17, 2025, Monday // 13:29
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria