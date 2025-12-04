Majority of Bulgarians Support the Protests, Call for Government Resignation

Government, Unions and Employers Finalize Compromise Framework for Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget
Support for the ongoing protests in Bulgaria remains strong, according to the latest data from the independent sociological program of the “Myara” agency. Currently, 71.3% of respondents expressed support for the demonstrations, a level of backing comparable to the mass protests of 2020. Opposition to the protests stands at 21.4%, while 7.3% of respondents were undecided.
The survey was conducted as part of the Face to Face study, which began following the first protest against the 2026 draft budget and continued through the second major protest and the subsequent days. Analysts note that had the survey been carried out entirely after the largest protest, support levels might have been even higher.
Regarding government confidence, 49.8% of respondents believe the government should resign, 32.6% oppose resignation, and 17.6% are uncertain. Early elections are favored by 48% of participants, while 35.8% reject the idea, and 16.2% cannot form a position. These indicators are standard sociological Myaras, regularly tracked to monitor public tolerance and sentiment toward different governments over time.
The survey, conducted between November 27 and December 3, 2025, involved 803 adult Bulgarian citizens in face-to-face interviews using tablets. The margin of error at a 50% share is ±3.5 percentage points, with each 1% representing roughly 54,000 people.
Earlier results from the study were shared on the YouTube channel “A Question of Myara,” and in the coming weeks, the Center for Analysis and Crisis Communications together with the Myara agency will release updated information through the Public Tension Index, further tracking societal sentiment during this period of unrest.
Source: Myara press release
