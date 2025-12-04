HAUSER Brings World Tour Finale to Sofia with Cello-Inspired Stage

December 4, 2025, Thursday
Bulgaria: HAUSER Brings World Tour Finale to Sofia with Cello-Inspired Stage @Fest Team

Sofia is set to host a major cultural event on December 23 with the grand finale of HAUSER’s world tour, The Final Bow – Rebel’s Last Night. Arena 8888 Sofia will be transformed for this single evening, showcasing a stage concept designed specifically for the finale of the cellist’s three-year solo tour, organized by Bulgarian artistic management agency Fest Management.

Prior to his Sofia performance, HAUSER is among a select group of international artists invited to perform at the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza on December 4. This special appearance highlights his status as one of the leading figures in contemporary classical music.

The December 23 concert in Sofia promises an innovative stage shaped like a cello, accompanied by unique musical gestures, choreography, and appearances by international guests. Visual content for the show has been completely renewed for the tour’s finale, serving as a metaphorical farewell to HAUSER’s “Rebel” persona and a signal of a new creative era. Bulgaria plays a central role in this artistic chapter, with six videos from the latest HAUSER CINEMA album filmed in Plovdiv, including the Ancient Theater, the Old Town, and other iconic locations. These videos, created under the guidance of an all-Bulgarian creative team, have already reached millions worldwide, cementing Bulgaria’s presence in the album’s visual narrative.

As a special gift for fans, some ticket holders will have the chance to receive a personally signed copy of HAUSER’s Classic II album. The artist continues to expand his global project Music Unites the World, which seeks to connect audiences worldwide through iconic songs from each country. For Bulgaria, HAUSER has created a fresh rendition of Emil Dimitrov’s “My Country, My Bulgaria,” reflecting his strong personal and artistic connection to the country.

Tickets for the concert are available at Ticketstation.bg, with prices ranging from 66 BGN to 240 BGN (approximately €33–€123).

Tags: cello, sofia, Bulgaria, HAUSER

