Peevski Confronts WCC-DB Over Past Governance Ties

Politics | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 13:39
Bulgaria: Peevski Confronts WCC-DB Over Past Governance Ties

On the sidelines of the National Assembly, Delyan Peevski, leader of “DPS-New Beginning,” addressed the recent tensions with “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB), emphasizing that the coalition "cannot hide its previous cooperation with DPS and other political actors". Peevski presented draft bills and decisions bearing the signatures of deputies from GERB, DPS, and WCC-DB, illustrating their joint governance during what he described as the so-called “assembly” period.

I always rely on facts,Peevski said, showing documents signed by Ivaylo Mirchev, Boyko Borissov, himself, Hristo Ivanov, and others. He stressed that these records demonstrate that the opposition cannot escape their past actions. According to Peevski, the assembly functioned as a unified entity, with the deputies regularly visiting his office and collaborating on decisions, a fact he insisted the public should know.

The DPS-New Beginning leader warned that the coalition’s history of cooperation would inevitably catch up with them. He pointed out that WCC-DB deputies, including Mirchev, had been in his office daily and had governed alongside DPS for approximately nine months. Peevski also highlighted previous instances of signed draft decisions to support his claims, stressing that these actions prove the coalition’s involvement in past governance and policy-making.

His remarks followed a physical clash with Ivaylo Mirchev, triggered by Peevski’s earlier comments about Mirchev “bending down” to him. Peevski reiterated that those now criticizing him had previously sought his support, “sitting in my office all day,” and accused them of trying to misrepresent their role during that period. He framed his stance as opposition to the influence of oligarchs over Bulgaria, promising not to yield to their pressures.

Further reading: Heated Confrontation in Bulgaria's Parliament: Mirchev Challenges Peevski

The statement provoked a response from Mirchev, who, together with Bozhidar Bozhanov and Asen Vassilev, confronted Peevski outside his office, accusing him of lying about past interactions. The situation escalated briefly, requiring intervention from NSS security guards and DPS-New Beginning associates, including the mayor of Belitsa, Radoslav Revanski. Peevski responded with the phrase “No to hatred,” while Mirchev continued to protest against the treatment by NSS staff, expressing frustration at the handling of documents and other items.

