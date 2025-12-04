Bulgaria to Host 2028 UEFA European Under-19 Championship

Bulgaria has been selected to host the 2028 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, marking a significant achievement for the country’s football scene. The decision was confirmed following a vote by the UEFA Executive Committee at its headquarters in Nyon.

The tournament’s matches will be held across four venues: Hristo Botev Stadium and Lokomotiv Stadium in Plovdiv, Beroe Stadium in Stara Zagora, and Georgi Benkovski Stadium in Pazardzhik. Plovdiv will serve as the central hub for the event, accommodating and preparing the youth teams competing in the European finals, including the Bulgarian squad, which qualifies automatically as host.

Georgi Ivanov, president of the Bulgarian Football Union, described the decision as a “huge honor and privilege” for Bulgarian football, emphasizing the trust placed in the country by the European football community. He also highlighted the responsibility of organizing such a major event and expressed gratitude to the mayors of Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, and Pazardzhik for their support and collaboration.

The Organizing Committee overseeing Bulgaria’s candidacy is led by Iveta Bankova-Stoyanova, Deputy Executive Director of the Bulgarian Football Union for International Affairs, who was also instrumental in hosting the European Under-17 Finals in 2015. That tournament took place in Burgas, Sliven, Stara Zagora, and Sozopol, culminating with France defeating Germany 4:1 in the final.

Bankova-Stoyanova stressed that hosting a tournament of this scale places Bulgaria in the continental spotlight and offers an opportunity to highlight the country’s emerging football talent. She underlined that supporting the development of young players is a core objective of the Bulgarian Football Union’s long-term strategy. While acknowledging the extensive preparations ahead, she expressed confidence in the team’s ability to meet UEFA’s expectations and ensure a successful championship.