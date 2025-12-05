New Book Explores Atatürk’s 14 Months in Bulgaria

December 4, 2025
Bulgaria: New Book Explores Atatürk’s 14 Months in Bulgaria @bulgarianhistory.shop

Bulgarian History Publishing House has released a new book, 440 Days. Atatürk in Bulgaria, authored by journalist Nahide Deniz, a long-time BTA correspondent in Turkey. The work examines Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s stay in Bulgaria from 1913 to 1915, during which he served as the Ottoman Empire’s first military attaché in Sofia.

During these 14 months, Atatürk closely observed Bulgarian political and public life, maintained active engagement with the diplomatic corps, and sent detailed reports to the Turkish General Staff. According to the Bulgarian History Association, this period had a notable influence on his worldview and later vision as a statesman.

The book is notable for its strong documentary foundation, drawing on official correspondence, archival materials, contemporary publications, testimonies, and interviews with Bulgarian and Turkish historians, diplomats, and descendants of key figures of the era. Nahide Deniz, born in Bulgaria and fluent in both Bulgarian and Turkish, was able to integrate sources from both countries, providing a comprehensive perspective.

The author and publisher emphasize that the work seeks to move beyond superficial or sensationalist accounts of Atatürk’s time in Sofia, offering a detailed and fact-based portrayal. Among the highlights are political intrigues surrounding his mission, assassination attempts, military reports sent to Constantinople, interactions with Sofia’s elite, and his widely discussed personal relationship with Dimitrina Kovacheva, daughter of General Stiliyan Kovachev.

The Bulgarian History Association notes that the book contributes significantly to understanding Bulgarian-Turkish relations in the early 20th century and sheds light on Bulgaria’s influence on the formation of Turkey’s future leader. 440 Days. Atatürk in Bulgaria is available for pre-order through the publisher’s online store and will be stocked in bookstores from next week.

