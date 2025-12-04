Migrant Entrepreneurs Call for Smarter Policies to Boost Bulgaria’s Economy

Business | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 15:10
Bulgaria: Migrant Entrepreneurs Call for Smarter Policies to Boost Bulgaria’s Economy

On the occasion of International Migrants’ Day on December 18, migrant business owners in Sofia released a Manifesto of Foreign Entrepreneurs in Bulgaria, highlighting their contributions to the country’s economy and advocating for simplified business procedures that benefit society as a whole. The document underscores that Bulgaria stands to gain from well-designed migration and entrepreneurship policies. Alongside the Manifesto, a practical guide for migrant entrepreneurs offers business advice and guidance on project creation.

The initiative was spearheaded by Ukrainian marketing expert Anastasia Degtyareva, who has lived in Bulgaria for six years. Its preparation drew on the experiences of migrant entrepreneurs collected through a focus group, as well as expert interviews conducted with the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Bulgarian Entrepreneurial Association BESCO, and attorney Plamen Stefanov. The project is implemented in partnership with the association “Multi Kulti Collective,” which has supported migrant and refugee integration in Bulgaria for nearly 15 years.

The Manifesto emphasizes that foreign entrepreneurs, coming from diverse countries, cultures, and sectors, including technology, creative industries, services, hospitality, and manufacturing, have chosen Bulgaria as a base for innovation and growth. Its authors stress their commitment to the country’s prosperity and integration into the global economy.

They call on policymakers, institutions, and the business community to engage in meaningful dialogue and collaborative action to strengthen Bulgaria’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. The document points out that foreign founders encounter significant bureaucratic, legal, and financial barriers, and urges the creation of policies that address these challenges. Drawing on examples from other successful global economies, the Manifesto argues that welcoming international talent and investment fosters innovation, generates jobs, and enhances economic competitiveness.

According to the authors, inclusive support for entrepreneurial growth, stronger integration networks, and policies facilitating international business are crucial for leveraging Bulgaria’s strategic position in Southeastern Europe. Their vision positions Bulgaria as a thriving hub for international entrepreneurship, where foreign business founders can fully integrate into the local ecosystem, contribute to economic growth, and strengthen the country’s global economic connections.

Read the entire Manifesto here – https://multikulti.bg/bg/projects/manifesto-foreign-entrepreneurs-bulgaria

Source: press release

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: manifesto, migrants, Bulgaria, economy

Related Articles:

Government, Unions and Employers Finalize Compromise Framework for Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget

The government, unions and employer organizations confirmed that they have reached a shared position on the key elements of the revised Budget 2026

Politics | December 5, 2025, Friday // 14:25

Bulgaria's Ombudswoman Calls on Central Bank to Ensure Fair Distribution of Euro Starter Kits

Bulgaria’s Ombudswoman, Velislava Delcheva, has contacted the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) over citizen complaints regarding the distribution of euro coin starter kits

Society | December 5, 2025, Friday // 13:13

Social Spark Ignites in Bulgaria, Analyst Says President’s Role Could Be Decisive

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Alexander Hristov, Chairman of the Center for Analysis and Crisis Communications, told Bulgarian National Radio that a decisive protest is already emerging in response to recent developments

Politics | December 5, 2025, Friday // 11:00

Bulgaria’s PM Signals He’ll Step Down Only if No-Confidence Vote Passes

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said he is prepared to leave office only if parliament adopts a vote of no confidence

Politics | December 5, 2025, Friday // 10:06

United States Helps Boost Bulgaria’s Regional Defense Leadership with Multinational Workshop

The United States and Bulgaria have successfully concluded a dynamic regional workshop, hosted by the Bulgarian Air Force, on military air operations management

Politics » Diplomacy | December 5, 2025, Friday // 09:05

Bulgaria Near the Bottom in Per Capita Defense Costs as Europe Boosts Military Budgets

Bulgaria spent around 2 billion euros on defense in 2024

Politics » Defense | December 5, 2025, Friday // 09:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgarian Pork Dominates Market, Imports Fill Gaps Without Affecting Taste

Nearly 60% of the pork available on the Bulgarian market comes from domestic producers

Business » Industry | December 5, 2025, Friday // 12:17

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Transition: Expert Warns of Counterfeit Risk and Change Challenges

Financial expert Max Baklayan has warned that the main risk in Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is not the exchange rate, but the increased likelihood of counterfeit currency

Business » Finance | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 16:17

Bulgarian-American Credit Bank Cleared to Acquire Majority Stake in Tokuda Bank

The Governing Council of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has granted preliminary approval to Bulgarian-American Credit Bank AD (BACB) to acquire a controlling stake in Tokuda Bank EAD

Business » Finance | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 13:17

Bulgaria Faces Structural Budget Deficit, Economist Warns

Economist Dimitar Chobanov has warned that the current policies are pushing Bulgaria’s budget toward a structural deficit that is already becoming apparent

Business » Finance | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 11:00

Technical Update on December 31 Halts Bulgarian Banking System Ahead of Euro Transition

Bulgaria’s banking system will undergo a brief technical shutdown on New Year’s Eve

Business » Finance | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 10:09

Euro Coin Frenzy: Bulgarian Post Offices Sell Out In Hours!

The demand for euro coin sets proved overwhelming, as post offices across Bulgaria reported that their stocks had rapidly depleted.

Business » Finance | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 17:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria