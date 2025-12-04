Migrant Entrepreneurs Call for Smarter Policies to Boost Bulgaria’s Economy

On the occasion of International Migrants’ Day on December 18, migrant business owners in Sofia released a Manifesto of Foreign Entrepreneurs in Bulgaria, highlighting their contributions to the country’s economy and advocating for simplified business procedures that benefit society as a whole. The document underscores that Bulgaria stands to gain from well-designed migration and entrepreneurship policies. Alongside the Manifesto, a practical guide for migrant entrepreneurs offers business advice and guidance on project creation.

The initiative was spearheaded by Ukrainian marketing expert Anastasia Degtyareva, who has lived in Bulgaria for six years. Its preparation drew on the experiences of migrant entrepreneurs collected through a focus group, as well as expert interviews conducted with the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Bulgarian Entrepreneurial Association BESCO, and attorney Plamen Stefanov. The project is implemented in partnership with the association “Multi Kulti Collective,” which has supported migrant and refugee integration in Bulgaria for nearly 15 years.

The Manifesto emphasizes that foreign entrepreneurs, coming from diverse countries, cultures, and sectors, including technology, creative industries, services, hospitality, and manufacturing, have chosen Bulgaria as a base for innovation and growth. Its authors stress their commitment to the country’s prosperity and integration into the global economy.

They call on policymakers, institutions, and the business community to engage in meaningful dialogue and collaborative action to strengthen Bulgaria’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. The document points out that foreign founders encounter significant bureaucratic, legal, and financial barriers, and urges the creation of policies that address these challenges. Drawing on examples from other successful global economies, the Manifesto argues that welcoming international talent and investment fosters innovation, generates jobs, and enhances economic competitiveness.

According to the authors, inclusive support for entrepreneurial growth, stronger integration networks, and policies facilitating international business are crucial for leveraging Bulgaria’s strategic position in Southeastern Europe. Their vision positions Bulgaria as a thriving hub for international entrepreneurship, where foreign business founders can fully integrate into the local ecosystem, contribute to economic growth, and strengthen the country’s global economic connections.

Read the entire Manifesto here – https://multikulti.bg/bg/projects/manifesto-foreign-entrepreneurs-bulgaria

Source: press release