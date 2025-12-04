Bulgaria Sees Record Euro Demand Ahead of January 2026 Currency Transition

Society | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Sees Record Euro Demand Ahead of January 2026 Currency Transition @Pixabay

Tavex has reported unprecedented demand for euros in Bulgaria at the end of 2025, with transactions surging over 120% compared to the same period last year and exceeding June’s peak by 15%. This represents the highest demand the company has recorded so far.

Currently, there is almost no supply of euros from customers, creating a one-sided market,” noted Max Baklayan from Tavex. “Last year at this time, buying and selling volumes were balanced. The current shortage is putting significant upward pressure on prices, as we ourselves are forced to procure currency at higher rates. We advise customers to stay calm and take advantage of the regulated and free exchange starting on January 1, 2026.

When demand far exceeds supply, prices naturally rise, and anyone exchanging levs now is likely to pay a higher rate due to the imbalance. From January 1, 2026, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will exchange levs into euros indefinitely and without fees at the fixed rate of 1.95583 levs per euro, including through its cash centers. Commercial banks and Bulgarian Posts EAD will also exchange levs into euros without fees at the official rate until June 30, 2026, after which fees may be introduced.

During January 2026, levs and euros will circulate simultaneously. Merchants will give change in euros when payments are made in levs, unless they lack euro cash, in which case change may be given in levs. For cash transactions, merchants may refuse to accept coins above 50 leva. For example, paying a 15 leva purchase with a 20 leva note will result in 5 leva in change, which converts to roughly 2.56 euros.

All types of lev accounts - current, savings, and deposits - will be automatically and free of charge converted to euros on January 1, 2026. From that date, all cashless payments will be made exclusively in euros, without requiring any action from customers.

Baklayan emphasized that there is no need for consumers to rush. “They have time and should wait to take advantage of the official, regulated, and free exchange starting on January 1, 2026.

Source: Tavex press release

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, demand, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Ombudswoman Calls on Central Bank to Ensure Fair Distribution of Euro Starter Kits

Bulgaria’s Ombudswoman, Velislava Delcheva, has contacted the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) over citizen complaints regarding the distribution of euro coin starter kits

Society | December 5, 2025, Friday // 13:13

Social Spark Ignites in Bulgaria, Analyst Says President’s Role Could Be Decisive

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Alexander Hristov, Chairman of the Center for Analysis and Crisis Communications, told Bulgarian National Radio that a decisive protest is already emerging in response to recent developments

Politics | December 5, 2025, Friday // 11:00

Bulgaria’s PM Signals He’ll Step Down Only if No-Confidence Vote Passes

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said he is prepared to leave office only if parliament adopts a vote of no confidence

Politics | December 5, 2025, Friday // 10:06

United States Helps Boost Bulgaria’s Regional Defense Leadership with Multinational Workshop

The United States and Bulgaria have successfully concluded a dynamic regional workshop, hosted by the Bulgarian Air Force, on military air operations management

Politics » Diplomacy | December 5, 2025, Friday // 09:05

Bulgaria Near the Bottom in Per Capita Defense Costs as Europe Boosts Military Budgets

Bulgaria spent around 2 billion euros on defense in 2024

Politics » Defense | December 5, 2025, Friday // 09:00

Friday Weather in Bulgaria: Heavy Snow in the Mountains and Rain in the West

Bulgaria is set for a day of unsettled weather on Friday, with significant rainfall expected across much of the western half of the country, particularly in the southwest

Society » Environment | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 18:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria's Ombudswoman Calls on Central Bank to Ensure Fair Distribution of Euro Starter Kits

Bulgaria’s Ombudswoman, Velislava Delcheva, has contacted the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) over citizen complaints regarding the distribution of euro coin starter kits

Society | December 5, 2025, Friday // 13:13

Friday Weather in Bulgaria: Heavy Snow in the Mountains and Rain in the West

Bulgaria is set for a day of unsettled weather on Friday, with significant rainfall expected across much of the western half of the country, particularly in the southwest

Society » Environment | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 18:12

New Book Explores Atatürk’s 14 Months in Bulgaria

Bulgarian History Publishing House has released a new book, 440 Days. Atatürk in Bulgaria

Society » Culture | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 16:07

Majority of Bulgarians Support the Protests, Call for Government Resignation

Support for the ongoing protests in Bulgaria remains strong, according to the latest data from the independent sociological program of the “Myara” agency

Society | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 15:20

HAUSER Brings World Tour Finale to Sofia with Cello-Inspired Stage

Sofia is set to host a major cultural event on December 23 with the grand finale of HAUSER’s world tour

Society | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 14:12

Bulgaria Faces Upcoming Flu Wave as Mutated Subvariant K Spreads

In Bulgaria, flu activity is currently low, with only isolated cases detected

Society » Health | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 12:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria