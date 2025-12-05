Bulgarian-American Credit Bank Cleared to Acquire Majority Stake in Tokuda Bank

Government, Unions and Employers Finalize Compromise Framework for Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget
The government, unions and employer organizations confirmed that they have reached a shared position on the key elements of the revised Budget 2026
The Governing Council of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has granted preliminary approval to Bulgarian-American Credit Bank AD (BACB) to acquire a controlling stake in Tokuda Bank EAD, exceeding 50% of both the capital and voting rights, the central bank announced. The decision follows instructions from the European Central Bank (ECB) and is part of the regulatory framework established after Bulgaria joined the Single Supervisory Mechanism on October 1, 2020. Since that date, the ECB has held exclusive authority to evaluate notifications regarding acquisitions of qualifying holdings in credit institutions, with assessments carried out in close collaboration with the BNB.
This approval builds on an earlier decision by the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) in July 2024, which cleared BACB to purchase Tokuda Bank. The CPC concluded on July 18, 2024, that the transaction would not significantly hinder effective competition in the relevant markets, particularly by creating or strengthening a dominant position. The BNB’s recent preliminary approval ensures that the acquisition can move forward within the EU-regulated supervisory framework.
Financial expert Max Baklayan has warned that the main risk in Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is not the exchange rate, but the increased likelihood of counterfeit currency
Economist Dimitar Chobanov has warned that the current policies are pushing Bulgaria’s budget toward a structural deficit that is already becoming apparent
Bulgaria’s banking system will undergo a brief technical shutdown on New Year’s Eve
The demand for euro coin sets proved overwhelming, as post offices across Bulgaria reported that their stocks had rapidly depleted.
From December 1st, Bulgarians can purchase starter packages with the national side of the euro coins at banks and “Bulgarian Posts”
Crowds gathered early this morning as people lined up to buy the newly released starter sets of euro coins at the Bulgarian National Bank
