Society » HEALTH | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 12:06
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces Upcoming Flu Wave as Mutated Subvariant K Spreads Professor Todor Kantardzhiev

In Bulgaria, flu activity is currently low, with only isolated cases detected. Out of 134 tested samples, just two have been confirmed as the H3N2 strain. However, across most EU countries, influenza A cases are rising sharply, according to a November 20 analysis by the European Center for Disease Control. Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, speaking to Nova News, emphasized that a newly mutated form, sub-subvariant K, is responsible for the increase.

This variant carries mutations that slightly alter the virus and reduce vaccine effectiveness, though immunization remains strongly advised. The analysis indicates that the most vulnerable group will be children aged 5 to 14, who lack sufficient collective immunity against this subvariant. Elderly individuals over 65 and people with chronic illnesses also remain at heightened risk.

Professor Kantardzhiev predicted that flu cases in Bulgaria will start rising over the next two weeks, with the peak of the wave expected in late January and February. He noted that the extended Christmas and New Year holidays may help slow transmission if the wave does not begin beforehand.

Preventive measures include frequent hand washing, ventilating classrooms and offices, and wearing masks on public transport. The expert also recommended having a doctor-prescribed anti-flu medication available and starting treatment immediately at the first signs of infection, such as fever, muscle and joint pain, unproductive cough, and light sensitivity.

