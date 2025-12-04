Technical Update on December 31 Halts Bulgarian Banking System Ahead of Euro Transition
Bulgaria’s banking system will undergo a brief technical shutdown on New Year’s Eve as part of the country’s historic transition to the eurozone. The system-wide update is scheduled from December 31 to January 2, with each bank notifying customers in advance about the availability of their digital services during this period, according to the Association of Banks in Bulgaria (ABB).
While banks update their systems, card payments at POS terminals and online will generally remain functional. However, between 9:00 p.m. on December 31 and 1:00 a.m. on January 1, technical adjustments will be carried out across cards, ATMs, and POS devices, and temporary interruptions may occur. Services are expected to gradually return to normal roughly an hour after midnight, with banks providing detailed guidance for their clients.
Once the update is complete, card systems will fully operate in euros. Starting January 1, 2026, ATMs will begin dispensing euro banknotes. During January, both Bulgarian leva and euro will be usable, as part of the dual circulation period. Customers are advised to ensure sufficient funds are available on their cards for the holidays and to keep some leva cash on hand for New Year’s Eve transactions.
