Opposition Party Calls for Permanent Removal of Borissov and Peevski from Power

Radostin Vassilev, leader of the "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party, told the Bulgarian National Radio that the party’s central goal remains the removal of Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski from power. He stressed that MECH seeks long-term governance free of Borissov, Peevski, and their allies, but acknowledged that such a majority does not currently exist in parliament.

Vassilev described MECH as embodying genuine anti-system sentiment, operating broadly against what he calls the "mafia government." He noted that the party is ready to collaborate in opposition efforts but cautioned that any vote of no confidence from the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition must consider its wider implications, as it could delay the opportunity to request a new government for six months.

Looking ahead, the MECH leader predicted turbulent developments in Bulgaria, suggesting that the country must undergo a political catharsis and did not rule out violent confrontation. According to him, power lies in the streets, whether expressed with a club or a megaphone, reflecting the legitimate anger of citizens. Vassilev emphasized that all forms of protest that expose government weaknesses are valid, and that the public aims not merely for budget changes or the resignation of individual ministers like Daniel Mitov, but for the permanent removal of Borissov and Peevski from politics.

He also addressed the broader political landscape, noting that while new political actors are necessary, President Rumen Radev must confront corruption within his own team and carefully select capable advisors to avoid cooperation with GERB or the DPS-New Beginning party.

Regarding the budget, Vassilev observed that capital expenditures are being cut and that authorities have likely abandoned certain schemes, such as manipulation of the national lottery. He predicted that forthcoming changes will mostly be cosmetic, affecting tax policies rather than addressing systemic issues.

Source: BNR interview