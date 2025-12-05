Bulgarian Pork Dominates Market, Imports Fill Gaps Without Affecting Taste

Nearly 60% of the pork available on the Bulgarian market comes from domestic producers, according to Dr. Dilyana Popova, executive director of the Association of Meat Processors in Bulgaria (AMB), in an interview with BGNES. This figure refers to fresh pork, which remains insufficient to fully meet local demand, as meat is also a key ingredient in numerous processed products.

Domestic beef production covers only about 20% of the Bulgarian market, while chicken production meets roughly 60–70% of demand. The shortfall in local meat supply necessitates imports from abroad. Popova noted that Bulgaria used to be a major exporter of lamb, particularly to Arab countries, but this has long since ceased. Lamb, which remains a traditional meat for Easter and St. George’s Day, is primarily locally produced and sufficient for holiday needs. Rabbit meat is less common in Bulgaria, though some domestic farms maintain small-scale rabbit operations.

Concerns have circulated on social media regarding the quality of imported pork, mainly from Spain. Popova clarified that there is no significant taste difference between Bulgarian and imported pork, as EU-wide standards ensure consistent feed and rearing practices. She emphasized that fresh Bulgarian pork should be preferred over imported frozen meat, which has a longer transport time of two to three days compared to the 10-day shelf life of chilled domestic meat.

The sector has also seen changes in traditional pig breeds, largely due to disease outbreaks. One Bulgarian farm is raising a hybrid called the “Black Angel,” which is a cross with the nearly extinct Eastern Balkan pig, wiped out by African swine fever.

Popova stressed that the meat processing industry does not seek direct state support but requires stability and predictability in regulation. She cited a recent incident when the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency issued a decree increasing tariffs for official controls without economic justification. After sector-wide objections, the government postponed the tariff change and adjusted it to euros. Popova underlined that state interference should be minimal, allowing businesses to operate without unexpected disruptions.