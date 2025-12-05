Social Spark Ignites in Bulgaria, Analyst Says President’s Role Could Be Decisive

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Alexander Hristov, Chairman of the Center for Analysis and Crisis Communications, told Bulgarian National Radio that a decisive protest is already emerging in response to recent developments. He said the “spark” appeared quickly over a matter of weeks, fueled primarily by the new budget, which he described as unfair, taking from ordinary workers while benefiting a problematic and partly dysfunctional administration.

Hristov explained that protests begin to gain traction when they directly affect people’s daily lives, incomes, and welfare. In contrast, previous political protests, such as demonstrations over the detention of Varna’s mayor, never achieved this level of social momentum. “We see that now,” he noted, “the protest is gaining new strength because it touches on social issues.”

The analyst stressed that the next turning point could come with early elections, depending significantly on whether the president decides to enter the political arena. “A radical change will occur only if the president steps into the political scene,” Hristov said in an interview on BNR.

Source: BNR interview