Survey: Europeans Increasingly View Trump as a Direct Threat to the Continent

Nearly half of Europeans now regard Donald Trump as a direct adversary, while concern about the possibility of a future war with Russia is rising sharply across the continent, according to a new survey conducted in nine EU member states for the European affairs platform Le Grand Continent.

Across the countries polled – France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Croatia, Belgium and the Netherlands – an average of 48 percent of respondents described Trump as an enemy of Europe. The share was highest in Belgium at 62 percent and in France at 57 percent, while the lowest levels of hostility were registered in Croatia at 37 percent and Poland at 19 percent. Researchers noted that the perception of Trump as a hostile figure has hardened since late 2024, with fewer Europeans now viewing him neutrally.

Despite this, the United States remains widely seen as a critical strategic partner. When asked what stance the EU should adopt toward Washington, the most popular choice was a pragmatic one, with 48 percent supporting a policy of compromise.

The survey also showed a pronounced shift in how Europeans assess security risks. A relative majority of respondents, 51 percent, believe the likelihood of open conflict with Russia in the coming years is high, and another 18 percent consider it very high. Analysts said such levels of concern would have been unimaginable just a few years ago. The sense of danger varies significantly depending on proximity to Russia: 77 percent of respondents in Poland judged the threat to be high, compared with 54 percent in France, 51 percent in Germany, 39 percent in Portugal and 34 percent in Italy.

Confidence in national defense capabilities was similarly low. Overall, 69 percent of those surveyed felt their country would struggle to protect itself in the event of Russian aggression. Even in France, where sentiment was most positive, only 44 percent believed the country could defend itself effectively. In Poland, a majority of 58 percent said it could not.

The feeling of vulnerability extended beyond military matters. Only 12 percent of Europeans reported feeling generally unthreatened. The most commonly cited dangers were related to technology and digital security at 28 percent, followed by military risks at 25 percent. In this environment, support for a stronger protective role for the European Union was overwhelming, with 69 percent wanting the bloc to take on more responsibility for safeguarding its citizens.

Despite the atmosphere of uncertainty, public support for EU membership remains solid. Across the nine countries surveyed, 74 percent said they wanted their country to remain in the union, with backing strongest in Portugal at 90 percent and Spain at 89 percent. The lowest support levels were recorded in Poland at 68 percent and France at 61 percent.

Five years after Brexit, Europeans remain broadly convinced that the UK’s departure from the EU has been damaging. Sixty-three percent said leaving the union had negatively affected Britain, while only 19 percent thought the impact had been positive. Only a small minority, 5 percent, considered Brexit a very positive development.