Bulgaria Faces Growing Pressure Amid Greek Farmers’ Blockade That Paralyzes Kulata

The movement through the Kulata - Promahon crossing remains blocked, as Greek authorities have halted truck traffic at Promahon. According to the Bulgarian side, this temporary restriction is linked to ongoing demonstrations by agricultural producers in northern Greece. Drivers heading toward the area are being advised to redirect their journeys through the Ilinden - Exohi point, although this route has also proven unreliable at times.

The joint contact center at Promahon received notice from Greek police on Thursday around 2 p.m. that the road on their side of the border had been closed. As a result, all vehicle passage toward Greece was stopped without a clear timeframe for reopening. The measure is officially described as necessary for ensuring safety while protests continue.

Elsewhere along Bulgaria’s borders with Romania, Serbia and North Macedonia, traffic is reported to be moving normally. At the same time, congestion at Kapitan Andreevo and Lesovo remains heavy for departing trucks, consistent with usual patterns.

At Kulata, the blockade has already trapped close to a thousand freight vehicles. Greek farmers sealed off the roads near Promahon on Wednesday with tractors and heavy equipment, creating a queue stretching beyond 12 kilometers on the Struma highway. By early evening, passenger cars were briefly allowed through, and later some trucks were permitted to move, but only toward Bulgaria. When traffic for lorries heading south was halted again at 7 p.m., the buildup continued.

There is still no clarity on when the farmers’ blockade might be lifted. Bulgarian border police and the Road Infrastructure Agency continue calling on carriers to avoid Ilinden - Exohi, because that crossing has also been shut down periodically overnight. Drivers stuck at Kulata describe a tense and chaotic situation. Many say they have been waiting for hours without basic facilities, with no updates from authorities on either side of the border.

Some of the stranded drivers have voiced frustration that trucks entering Bulgaria from Greece face no obstacles, while Bulgarian vehicles remain blocked. Several have warned that if the situation remains unresolved, they may respond with their own counter-blockade on Bulgarian territory. Others note that parking areas as far as Blagoevgrad are full, and work schedules have already been severely disrupted.

Negotiations with the protesters are ongoing, and Greek government representatives are expected to join the talks. For now, carriers are being urged to avoid both Kulata - Promahon and Ilinden - Exohi, as further closures and blockades are anticipated throughout the day.