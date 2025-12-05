December 4 Forecast: Overcast Skies and Evening Rain Across Bulgaria

Bulgaria: December 4 Forecast: Overcast Skies and Evening Rain Across Bulgaria @Pixabay

On Thursday, December 4, Bulgaria will see predominantly significant cloud cover across the country. Temperatures in lowland areas will range from 2° to 7°C, with slightly warmer conditions along the Black Sea coast. Evening hours will bring the onset of rain from the southwest, while many plains and valleys may remain shrouded in fog. Winds will be generally light, increasing to moderate from the east-southeast in eastern regions. Daytime highs are expected to reach 10°–15°C, though areas with persistent fog may remain cooler. In Sofia, the day will feature a low near 3°C and a high around 8°C.

Mountainous regions will experience mostly cloudy skies, with rain spreading from the southwest in the evening and snow expected above 1800 meters. Winds in the mountains will blow moderately from the south-southeast. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will peak around 8°C, while at 2,000 meters the maximum will hover near 1°C.

Along the Black Sea, cloudiness will also dominate, with moderate east-southeast winds. Maximum temperatures will reach 13°–16°C, while the sea temperature remains 14°–15°C and waves will reach approximately 2 bales.

The Balkan Peninsula will continue under considerable cloud cover, with rainfall expected in the western parts and in Greece, where showers could become intense and include thunder.

