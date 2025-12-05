Train Accident Claims Life of 16-Year-Old Boy in Bulgaria

In the Bulgarian town of Vratsa, a tragic accident occurred when a 16-year-old boy was struck by a train, BTA reported.

The incident took place around 3:00 p.m. near a vocational high school, where a group of students attempted to cross the railway tracks. Two tenth-grade students tried to pass at the last moment, but one of them was hit by the locomotive and died instantly at the scene.

Local reports note that high school students frequently cross this section of the railway, despite a designated crossing located just a few meters away. The authorities have highlighted the dangers of ignoring the official crossing, stressing the need for safer behavior near train tracks.