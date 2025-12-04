Euro Coin Frenzy: Bulgarian Post Offices Sell Out In Hours!

Business » FINANCE | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 17:10
The demand for euro coin sets proved overwhelming, as post offices across Bulgaria reported that their stocks had rapidly depleted. A check by BNR at randomly selected branches confirmed the shortage.

By 11:00 a.m., the Central Post Office in Sofia had already sold out its allocation. Staff noted that only a limited number of sets had been delivered for sale. At a smaller Sofia branch, employees said they received just 10 sets. In Stara Zagora, a local post office had no euro coin sets at all, and the staff indicated that no new delivery is expected this week, though they anticipate stock will be replenished in the coming weeks in line with pension payments.

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) began selling the euro coin sets at the start of December. According to the BNB, sets are also available at commercial banks, though supply remains limited.

