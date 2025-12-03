Fourteen Charged Over Sofia Protest Clashes, Majority Remain in Custody

Fourteen people have been formally charged for their role in the violence that broke out during the December 1 protest in central Sofia. Ten remain in custody under 72 hour detention orders, while the others have been placed under different restraint measures. In total, the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office is overseeing sixteen pre trial proceedings linked to hooliganism during the unrest.

According to the prosecutors, the collected evidence shows that the accused took part in a series of disorderly and aggressive acts that seriously breached public order. Investigators say they hurled stones, pyrotechnics and glass bottles at police officers, toppled garbage containers and pulled out various objects from them, which were then thrown at the police cordon and at vehicles of the Interior Ministry. The actions took place in a crowded public area and were described as unusually brazen, carried out in a way that displayed disregard for the law and for basic norms of public conduct.

Among the fourteen charged, six have prior criminal records. Two were previously convicted for driving under the influence of drugs and for human trafficking involving migrants, while two others are currently facing unrelated pre trial proceedings. All individuals are between 18 and 36 years old, with three not registered at addresses in Sofia.

The investigation is still expanding, and new material from police departments continues to reach prosecutors. Supervising prosecutors have instructed investigators to review additional camera footage, question more eyewitnesses and carry out video analysis. Once all evidence is compiled, prosecutors will evaluate whether to request permanent detention for those currently held.

Authorities emphasize that the probe remains active, with further documentation of hooligan behavior from the night of December 1 still being submitted and reviewed.