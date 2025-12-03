Bulgaria's Borissov: GERB Will Not Be Pressured Anymore, Early Vote Possible If Partners Resist

Politics | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 16:25
Boyko Borissov

Boyko Borissov delivered a brief address on his Instagram profile, aimed at GERB supporters, party members and anyone who wants to see Bulgaria progress. He underlined that coalition partners remain significant, recalling that GERB had gained experience working in coalitions through several consecutive regular governments. Still, he stressed that a decision made the previous day put the priorities of GERB above all else, framing it as the new guiding principle.

Borissov highlighted recent achievements, pointing to Bulgaria’s admission into the Eurozone and Schengen as key milestones. According to him, political decisions must now reflect public sentiment and respond to what citizens express in the squares. Only actions that win public approval should move forward, he said, describing this as an obligation shared by both GERB and its partners.

In his statement, Borissov was firm that “no one will climb on GERB anymore”, adding that any future governance arrangement must follow the course endorsed by GERB and by voters. If a partner refuses to align, he warned, the alternative would be early elections. While acknowledging that Bulgaria had already gone through repeated electoral cycles, he insisted the party is prepared to face more if necessary, though he argued that such instability is harmful for the country. He expressed hope that political actors would show restraint and understanding to avoid further turmoil.

Earlier in the day, Borissov commented on the ongoing protest, explaining that demonstrators were not calling for the cabinet's resignation but for the withdrawal of the budget. He argued that a government collapse at this moment would trigger sharp price hikes in shops over the next few months and undermine the euro’s introduction scheduled for January 1. According to him, such instability could even open the door for a future government to demand an exit from the Eurozone, making the current situation particularly sensitive.

