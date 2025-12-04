Iuliia Mendel, former spokeswoman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has described Andrii Yermak, ex-head of the President’s Office, as "extremely dangerous," saying he makes her fear for her life. In an interview with Radio Liberty, Mendel said she prays daily for her safety because of Yermak’s influence and capabilities.

Mendel outlined Yermak’s alleged range of powers, from running smear campaigns against political opponents, labeling them as pro-Russian or traitors, to influencing law enforcement to open criminal cases without cause. She recounted witnessing officials leaving their positions visibly shaken, saying many lives and careers have been negatively affected by his actions.

She further claimed that Yermak has been building his personal power network since 2019 and even sought advice from a US political strategist on how to become president. According to Mendel, Yermak often distorted information presented to Zelensky, framing it in ways advantageous to himself, and she alleged he was responsible for convincing the president that a full-scale Russian invasion was unlikely.

While Mendel spoke in general terms based on her personal experience and contacts, she did not provide concrete evidence to substantiate her accusations. Her statements underscore ongoing concerns about Yermak’s role in Ukrainian politics and the potential risks associated with his influence.

