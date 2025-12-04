Half of Ukrainians Ready to Protest Against Unacceptable Concessions to Russia

A recent survey conducted by Info Sapiens for the New Europe Centre has revealed that slightly over half of Ukrainians, 51.4%, are willing to join protests should their country make unacceptable concessions in peace negotiations with Russia. In contrast, 44.3% of respondents said they would not participate, while 4.4% remained undecided. The findings reflect ongoing public scrutiny of potential compromises in talks aimed at ending the conflict.

The study also highlights evolving attitudes toward specific concessions. A temporary renunciation of occupied territories is deemed completely unacceptable by 40.2% of Ukrainians, down from 53.2% a year ago and 76.2% two years ago. Only a small fraction, 5.1%, consider such a move fully acceptable. Even more restrictive is the view on legally recognizing the occupied regions as Russian, which just 2% of respondents support, while 76.6% categorically oppose it.

Support for Ukraine’s NATO and EU ambitions shows mixed trends. The proportion of citizens opposing the abandonment of NATO aspirations has gradually decreased to 41.1% (from 48.7% a year ago), whereas refusal to join the EU remains a firm stance for 51% of respondents, slightly higher than last year’s 50.7%. Public opposition has grown regarding military and cultural concessions: 77.9% reject reducing the size of the armed forces (up from 74.5%), and 73% oppose granting Russian the status of a second state language (up from 70.9%).

Conversely, fewer Ukrainians now consider certain concessions entirely unacceptable. This includes lowering reparations from Russia, opposed by 58.7% (down from 62.2%), declining to prosecute Russian leaders and war criminals, opposed by 65% (down from 68.4%), and lifting sanctions, opposed by 64.1% (slightly lower than 64.8% previously).

The survey, conducted between 5 and 26 November 2025, polled a representative sample of 1,000 Ukrainians. These public sentiments come as President Volodymyr Zelensky prepares discussions with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who met with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on 2 December regarding potential peace arrangements. EU High Representative Kaja Kallas expressed concern that Ukraine could face disproportionate pressure in negotiations, with the risk of being pushed toward concessions that might not reflect public will.