Rubio: Ukraine Could Surpass Russia’s Economy in 10 Years if War Ends

World » UKRAINE | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 12:25
Bulgaria: Rubio: Ukraine Could Surpass Russia’s Economy in 10 Years if War Ends

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has suggested that Ukraine’s economy could overtake Russia’s within the next decade, provided the conflict ends and Kyiv undertakes the necessary reforms. Rubio emphasized that a peace agreement, ideally mediated by the United States, would secure Ukraine’s long-term sovereignty and independence, offering citizens the stability required to rebuild the economy and achieve sustained growth.

These are the kinds of things: stop the war, make sure they never get invaded or attacked again, protect Ukraine's long-standing and long-term sovereignty and independence. Theoretically, doing the right things, in ten years, Ukraine's GDP could be larger than Russia's,Rubio said during an interview with Fox News.

The remarks come as Ukraine and the United States discuss an updated version of a peace plan. President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the revised plan now contains 20 points, down from the 28 in the initial draft. Meanwhile, following consultations with representatives of US President Donald Trump’s team, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov reported that no compromise solution has yet been agreed upon to bring an end to the conflict.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: economy, Rubio, Russia, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Fatal Stabbing Highlights Rising Tensions Over Mobilization in Ukraine

A draft officer in Lviv has died after being stabbed during a routine document inspection

World » Ukraine | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 17:46

New Russian Gains Reported on Ukraine's Eastern Front

Russian forces have recorded new advances in parts of Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts

World » Ukraine | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 16:13

Migrant Entrepreneurs Call for Smarter Policies to Boost Bulgaria’s Economy

On the occasion of International Migrants’ Day on December 18, migrant business owners in Sofia released a Manifesto of Foreign Entrepreneurs in Bulgaria

Business | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 15:10

UN General Assembly Demands Russia Return Abducted Ukrainian children

The UN General Assembly has approved a resolution calling for Russia to immediately and unconditionally send back all Ukrainian children

World » Ukraine | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 09:52

Former Zelenskyy Spokeswoman Labels Yermak 'Extremely Dangerous,' Claims He Threatens Her Life

Iuliia Mendel, former spokeswoman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has described Andrii Yermak, ex-head of the President’s Office, as "extremely dangerous"

World » Ukraine | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 14:34

Half of Ukrainians Ready to Protest Against Unacceptable Concessions to Russia

A recent survey conducted by Info Sapiens for the New Europe Centre has revealed that slightly over half of Ukrainians, 51.4%, are willing to join protests should their country make unacceptable concessions in peace negotiations with Russia

World » Ukraine | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 13:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Fatal Stabbing Highlights Rising Tensions Over Mobilization in Ukraine

A draft officer in Lviv has died after being stabbed during a routine document inspection

World » Ukraine | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 17:46

New Russian Gains Reported on Ukraine's Eastern Front

Russian forces have recorded new advances in parts of Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts

World » Ukraine | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 16:13

UN General Assembly Demands Russia Return Abducted Ukrainian children

The UN General Assembly has approved a resolution calling for Russia to immediately and unconditionally send back all Ukrainian children

World » Ukraine | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 09:52

Former Zelenskyy Spokeswoman Labels Yermak 'Extremely Dangerous,' Claims He Threatens Her Life

Iuliia Mendel, former spokeswoman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has described Andrii Yermak, ex-head of the President’s Office, as "extremely dangerous"

World » Ukraine | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 14:34

Half of Ukrainians Ready to Protest Against Unacceptable Concessions to Russia

A recent survey conducted by Info Sapiens for the New Europe Centre has revealed that slightly over half of Ukrainians, 51.4%, are willing to join protests should their country make unacceptable concessions in peace negotiations with Russia

World » Ukraine | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 13:33

Kremlin Talks Stall: No Ukraine Breakthrough and No Putin–Trump Summit in Sight

Kremlin officials said that their latest round of talks with representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump has not produced a compromise on ending the war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 09:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria