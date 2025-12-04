Rubio: Ukraine Could Surpass Russia’s Economy in 10 Years if War Ends

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has suggested that Ukraine’s economy could overtake Russia’s within the next decade, provided the conflict ends and Kyiv undertakes the necessary reforms. Rubio emphasized that a peace agreement, ideally mediated by the United States, would secure Ukraine’s long-term sovereignty and independence, offering citizens the stability required to rebuild the economy and achieve sustained growth.

“These are the kinds of things: stop the war, make sure they never get invaded or attacked again, protect Ukraine's long-standing and long-term sovereignty and independence. Theoretically, doing the right things, in ten years, Ukraine's GDP could be larger than Russia's,” Rubio said during an interview with Fox News.

The remarks come as Ukraine and the United States discuss an updated version of a peace plan. President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the revised plan now contains 20 points, down from the 28 in the initial draft. Meanwhile, following consultations with representatives of US President Donald Trump’s team, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov reported that no compromise solution has yet been agreed upon to bring an end to the conflict.