Bulgaria: Opposition Parties Demand Government Resignation Over Budget and Corruption

Three parliamentary groups in Bulgaria called for the government’s resignation, demanded early elections, and criticized proposals to withdraw the draft budget for 2026. The remarks came during a heated session in the National Assembly, reflecting the mounting pressure following the nationwide protest on December 1.

Further reading: More Than a Budget Crisis: Bulgaria's Gen-Z Demands a Political Reckoning

Bozhidar Bozanov of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) emphasized that the demands of the protest must be respected. He argued that allowing Delyan Peevski to influence the budget would burden future generations of Bulgarian citizens with the consequences of corruption and mismanagement. Bozanov insisted that the only way to resolve the crisis is to remove Peevski from power, secure the government’s resignation, and hold immediate elections. According to him, the current cabinet has exhausted public trust and lost its legitimacy.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Revival", warned that the upcoming budget proposal would be even more damaging, particularly as Bulgaria prepares to join the eurozone, which he claimed would be achieved “at the cost of falsifications.” He called for a unified opposition front against the government, excluding WCC-DB, which he noted had previously governed alongside GERB and DPS. Kostadinov stressed that the government’s collapse is inevitable, and urged other parties not to allow citizens’ demands against corruption to be ignored or replaced by political maneuvering.

Sevim Ali, representing the Ahmed Dogan's Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS), echoed these calls from the parliamentary rostrum. She emphasized the need for the government’s immediate resignation, the establishment of a clear “road map” for free and transparent elections, and a constitutionally compliant transition for the 2026 budget. Ali warned that failing to secure these measures could endanger both the financial system and ongoing social payments.