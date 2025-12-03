North Macedonia’s Opposition Party Leadership Resigns

The entire leadership of North Macedonia’s opposition party SDSM has stepped down, following a request from the party’s chairman, Venko Filipce, BTA reported. During today’s meeting of the party’s Executive Council, all deputy chairmen, the general secretary, organizational secretaries, and members of the Executive Council submitted their resignations, effectively vacating the top tier of the party’s management.

SDSM described the move as a step toward organizational renewal, aimed at bringing in new personnel, enhancing internal mobilization, and injecting fresh energy into the party. The party emphasized the goal of achieving “new strength, new energy” through this process. At an upcoming Central Council meeting, Filipche is expected to propose the election of new members to the party’s bodies to replace the resigning leadership.

The push for a leadership refresh in SDSM began shortly after the local elections in early November, when Filipche first signaled the need for personnel changes. This process continued with the resignation of one of his deputies, Ana Chupeska, paving the way for the broader restructuring announced today.

