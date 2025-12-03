Heated Confrontation in Bulgaria's Parliament: Mirchev Challenges Peevski

A heated confrontation unfolded in the National Assembly as Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" (part of WCC-DB) confronted Delyan Peevski, leader of "DPS-New Beginning," outside his office 222A, escalating long-standing tensions between the two political figures. The dispute was triggered by Peevski’s earlier remarks that Mirchev had “bent over” during the so-called "assembly" of GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), a comment Mirchev took as a personal and political affront.

Accompanied by colleagues from WCC-DB, including Asen Vassilev and Bozhidar Bozhanov, Mirchev demanded an explanation from Peevski. The office door was initially opened by Radoslav Revanski, mayor of Belitsa and a DPS-New Beginning member, who resisted Mirchev’s approach and accused him of hooliganism. “Peevski should get out! Call him to come, he’s the bravest person to come!” Mirchev shouted, while Revanski retorted, challenging Mirchev’s tone.

Peevski eventually appeared, flanked by the National Security Service (NSS) and DPS officials, including Yordan Tsonev. When Mirchev pressed him over the “bending over” comment, Peevski refused to engage and retreated into his office, instructing Mirchev to “get my medication” while shouting, “No to hatred!” from behind the door. Mirchev responded with accusations of corruption, calling Peevski a “dirty mafia” and challenging the NSS guards on why they were protecting him.

The exchange was broadcast live on the Facebook page of WCC-DB. Mirchev’s actions were framed as a direct response to Peevski’s earlier attacks, in which he accused opposition figures of aligning with oligarchs and mismanaging political influence.

Peevski later addressed journalists, emphasizing that only his voters could request his resignation. He confirmed that DPS-New Beginning would support the national budget “if it is good for the people,” ensuring that all social benefits are preserved. He framed the opposition, particularly WCC-DB, as representing middle-class and oligarchic interests, and warned against sowing ethnic or political hatred, citing the Turkish, Pomak, and Roma communities as part of his constituency. “If they sow hatred, they will reap hatred,” Peevski stressed.

During the exchange, Peevski defended his prior office interactions, saying opposition MPs had previously sought his support and physically leaned toward him during political negotiations. He reiterated that he had refused to join what he described as an oligarchic coalition orchestrated by GERB and WCC-DB.

Peevski also addressed recent discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and BSP leader Atanas Zafirov, confirming they had focused on social benefits and that he maintains open channels with all political actors. He criticized the opposition’s budget proposals, including exemptions from gambling taxes and other financial privileges, accusing them of serving elite interests rather than the general population.

The confrontation comes shortly after a large-scale protest in Bulgaria, where hundreds of thousands of people gathered to demand the resignation of the Zhelyazkov government. Demonstrators voiced their discontent with the proposed 2026 budget and criticized the influence of oligarchs in politics, with Peevski singled out as a symbol of corruption and undue power. The protest, which was largely peaceful, included marches through central streets of the capital and speeches by opposition figures, highlighting widespread public frustration with the current administration.

