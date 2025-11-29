Bulgaria Increases Gambling Tax to 25%: What Will it Mean to the Industry?

Online gambling is extremely popular around the world, including in Bulgaria. Recent government announcements that the tax on profits will rise from 20% to 25% have generated significant discussion within the industry. As often happens when taxes increase, some operators have expressed concern about potential impacts on their businesses and on consumers.

However, it is unlikely that this change alone will create a significant disruption to the sector. In raw numbers, the hike is expected to add roughly €32–56 million in annual revenue to the state. While this is a helpful boost to public finances, the impact on the industry may be more nuanced and potentially challenging.

Industry analysts and insiders are already warning that the change could lead to a more conservative approach: fewer aggressive promotions, scaled-back marketing, slower expansion, and perhaps even reluctance from new players to enter the Bulgarian market.

Less marketing and fewer bonuses could make the market less attractive for players. Over time, this may reduce overall turnover, potentially limiting tax revenue growth, as seen in other countries after similar tax increases.

Why the Government Chose Gambling

The decision to target gambling for higher taxation did not come out of thin air. Bulgaria is facing substantial fiscal pressure. With a significant deficit to address, the government opted for what it likely sees as a less politically risky route: raising taxes on profitable sectors rather than cutting social spending or raising personal income tax.

Extending the variable component of the fee from 20% to 25% seems a reliable way to generate income without a significant overhaul of fiscal policy. Yet, interestingly, the budget documents do not earmark the extra funds for industry-specific regulation, responsible gambling programmes, or harm-prevention. Instead, the money enters the general budget, suggesting the move is purely fiscal rather than social or regulatory.

How Bulgaria’s Move Compares in Europe

The new 25% GGR tax puts Bulgaria “closer to the high end” among European markets, though still below rates in some Western European countries that impose more aggressive taxation. For example, nearby markets have recently adjusted their regimes: some raised taxes, others introduced stricter licence and compliance requirements. The trend suggests increasing regulatory and fiscal pressure across Europe, especially as governments try to balance budgets.

Bulgaria’s gambling industry is growing but remains smaller and less mature than the UK’s highly developed, tightly regulated market. The UK benefits from strong consumer protections, established operators, and a vast online sector supported by resources like Casino.org for online casino reviews, making it one of Europe’s most competitive landscapes, and one that many countries like Bulgaria aspire to emulate.

What It Means for Players and Consumers

For gamblers in Bulgaria, the indirect consequences could become visible soon:

Fewer promotions or sign-up bonuses.

Stricter wagering or bonus conditions.

Possibly less innovation or fewer new platforms entering the market.

Perhaps higher odds margins (less favourable returns) if operators try to compensate for tax costs.

Therefore, while the tax hike targets operators, consumers may feel the effects, even if not immediately apparent.

Final Thoughts

The decision to raise Bulgaria’s gambling tax from 20% to 25% is a measured, fiscally motivated move by the government, designed to help narrow a significant budget deficit with limited public backlash.

For operators, the change introduces legitimate challenges: tighter margins, likely reduced marketing, and potentially slower growth. For players, it may result in fewer bonuses and a less competitive market.

Yet this shift also reflects a broader European trend: governments increasingly viewing regulated gambling as a reliable source of state revenue, and gambling businesses being asked to adapt accordingly.

Ultimately, the next few years will show whether the Bulgarian gambling industry can absorb the higher tax and remain competitive or whether the increase will lead to consolidation, market changes, and shifts toward alternative or unregulated channels.

For anyone with a stake in the industry, it’s a pivotal moment. They’ll need to watch closely, adapt their strategies, and hope that the new rate doesn’t dampen growth or drive business underground.