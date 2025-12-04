Sofia Sparkles for the Holidays: Christmas Tree and City Lights Illuminate the Bulgarian Capital

Sofia’s Christmas tree was officially illuminated, marking the start of the holiday season with a spectacular display of lights and decorations. Mayor Vasil Terziev switched on the tree in the heart of the city, in front of the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral. This year’s tree sparkles more brightly than ever, adorned with over 1,300 ornaments including white and red figurines and festive flowers, complemented by more than 20,000 lights that brighten the cathedral square.

“However many lights we put in the city, they will never match the light we carry in our hearts,” Mayor Terziev said from the stage, wishing the residents and visitors of Sofia warmth, kindness, and joy for the season. Children from the city’s Temporary Accommodation Centers joined him to help turn on the lights, adding a special touch to the celebration.

The festive program began at 6:00 p.m. and featured performances from a variety of artists and groups. Among them were the choir of the Sofia Theological Seminary “St. John of Rila” led by conductor Nikolay Georgiev, pop singers Poli Genova and Orlin Pavlov, the children’s vocal ensemble “Smehorancheta” directed by Galina Kodzhamanova, and the Combo Ensemble of the National Academy of Music “Prof. Pancho Vladigerov” with conductor Mihail Yosifov and soloists Monika Velcheva and Daria Boeva. The event was hosted by actress Ventsislava Asenova.

A traditional mailbox has been placed near the tree for children to send letters to Santa Claus. For the first time this year, festive lights and decorations are also adorning key streets and boulevards in Sofia, including Maria Luiza, Rakovska, Vasil Levski, Patriarch Evtimiy, Graf Ignatiev, and Stamboliyski.

The holiday atmosphere is now spreading across the city, with an expanded array of decorations, lights, and special spaces bringing warmth and cheer to streets and parks, creating a festive mood that invites residents and visitors alike to enjoy Sofia in the Christmas spirit.