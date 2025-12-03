Bulgaria's Borissov: 'Protests Achieved Their Goal, Government Will Not Resign - Euro at Risk if Cabinet Falls'

Former Prime Minister and GERB leader Boyko Borissov stated that the recent nationwide protest in Bulgaria was not primarily calling for the government’s resignation but aimed at opposing the 2026 state budget. He emphasized that it is mainly political leaders, rather than ordinary citizens, who are pressing for the cabinet to step down. Borissov highlighted the role of the protests in prompting coalition partners to reconsider and revise problematic areas in the budget, praising the first part of the demonstration as “normal and democratic” while noting that subsequent unrest involved vandalism organized by “locals.”

Borissov divided the protest into two phases, commending participants in the initial phase for effectively drawing attention to budget issues. He said that thanks to the demonstrations, discussions between unions, employers, and government partners returned to a public and structured format, allowing for a review of budget allocations and a reduction in capital expenditures to balance the state coffers. He called this outcome a “golden development” for GERB, noting that the party had consistently opposed the budget from its inception, describing it as a flawed compromise among coalition partners.

On the question of the government’s resignation, Borissov was unequivocal. He warned that if the cabinet were toppled, Bulgaria could face three to four months of caretaker governance, leading to price increases across sectors and threatening the euro’s stability. He cautioned that such instability might put Bulgaria in a position where the next government could consider leaving the eurozone. The former prime minister underscored the importance of unity among parliamentary forces to safeguard the euro adoption process and maintain economic credibility, highlighting that the convergence report and Recovery and Sustainability Plan tranches submitted by the current cabinet are key achievements that support Bulgaria’s integration into the eurozone.

Borissov also addressed criticism regarding the Ministry of Interior, defending Minister Daniel Mitov and the police response during the protests. He praised the authorities for managing the situation effectively, avoiding violence similar to previous demonstrations. He criticized opposition attempts to assign blame and denied any personal involvement in episodes of vandalism at GERB offices during the protests.

Regarding parliamentary dynamics, Borissov noted that Peevski's “DPS-New Beginning” faction had largely withdrawn from active participation, returning to the original minority government configuration supported without committee posts or ministries. He said that Peevski agreed to all his proposals, though the faction did not formally sign the draft resolution to withdraw the 2026 budget. Borissov stressed that the coalition had resolved all problematic budget items with the support of unions and employers, ensuring transparency in the process, and emphasized that capital expenditure cuts were necessary to achieve balance.

Borissov also recalled GERB’s 19-year record of infrastructure and governance achievements in Sofia, including metro expansions and boulevard constructions, presenting these successes as evidence of the party’s competence. He reiterated that the protests had strengthened GERB’s position, compelling coalition partners to engage constructively on budgetary matters. On the euro adoption, he warned that the first six months to one year of implementation would be critical, and disunity could discredit the process, underlining the need for cooperation among parties supporting Bulgaria’s euro accession.