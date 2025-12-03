EU Sets Firm Deadline to End Russian Gas Imports by 2027

The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have reached a provisional deal on new rules that will set a clear timetable for ending the import of Russian natural gas. Once the regulation is formally adopted, the full embargo is expected to take effect by the end of 2027, covering both liquefied natural gas and pipeline deliveries. The measure is presented as a central component of the REPowerEU strategy, which seeks to reduce Europe’s long-standing dependence on Russian energy and secure alternative sources.

Under the draft regulation, long-term contracts for pipeline gas linked to Russia must cease no later than 1 November 2027, while similar long-term commitments for LNG will be prohibited from 1 January 2027. Short-term contracts signed before June 2025 will be subject to a separate transition schedule: the restrictions on Russian LNG would begin on 25 April 2026, and the ban on pipeline gas would follow on 17 June 2026. These timelines are designed to give member states and energy companies room to adjust supply arrangements.

To enforce the new regime, Brussels plans to introduce a prior-authorisation process for all gas imports. For deliveries originating in Russia, companies will have to submit information at least one month ahead of time. Amendments to existing agreements will still be allowed, but only for technical issues and strictly without increasing the contracted volumes. The legislation also foresees financial penalties for both companies and individuals that breach the ban.

Alongside the restrictions, EU countries will be required to prepare national strategies for diversifying their energy supplies. This obligation will extend to states that continue to import Russian oil, as the European Commission intends to put forward a proposal to phase out those imports as well by the end of 2027.

Danish Climate and Energy Minister Lars Aagaard welcomed the agreement, describing it as an important step toward permanently ending Europe’s vulnerability to Russian gas. The regulation must now receive formal approval from both the Council and the European Parliament before it can enter into force. According to recent voting records, the broader RePowerEU mechanism, aimed at removing Russian fossil fuels from the European market entirely, passed with strong support, though Hungary and Slovakia opposed it.