EU Sets Firm Deadline to End Russian Gas Imports by 2027

Bulgaria Near the Bottom in Per Capita Defense Costs as Europe Boosts Military Budgets
Bulgaria spent around 2 billion euros on defense in 2024
The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have reached a provisional deal on new rules that will set a clear timetable for ending the import of Russian natural gas. Once the regulation is formally adopted, the full embargo is expected to take effect by the end of 2027, covering both liquefied natural gas and pipeline deliveries. The measure is presented as a central component of the REPowerEU strategy, which seeks to reduce Europe’s long-standing dependence on Russian energy and secure alternative sources.
Under the draft regulation, long-term contracts for pipeline gas linked to Russia must cease no later than 1 November 2027, while similar long-term commitments for LNG will be prohibited from 1 January 2027. Short-term contracts signed before June 2025 will be subject to a separate transition schedule: the restrictions on Russian LNG would begin on 25 April 2026, and the ban on pipeline gas would follow on 17 June 2026. These timelines are designed to give member states and energy companies room to adjust supply arrangements.
To enforce the new regime, Brussels plans to introduce a prior-authorisation process for all gas imports. For deliveries originating in Russia, companies will have to submit information at least one month ahead of time. Amendments to existing agreements will still be allowed, but only for technical issues and strictly without increasing the contracted volumes. The legislation also foresees financial penalties for both companies and individuals that breach the ban.
Alongside the restrictions, EU countries will be required to prepare national strategies for diversifying their energy supplies. This obligation will extend to states that continue to import Russian oil, as the European Commission intends to put forward a proposal to phase out those imports as well by the end of 2027.
Danish Climate and Energy Minister Lars Aagaard welcomed the agreement, describing it as an important step toward permanently ending Europe’s vulnerability to Russian gas. The regulation must now receive formal approval from both the Council and the European Parliament before it can enter into force. According to recent voting records, the broader RePowerEU mechanism, aimed at removing Russian fossil fuels from the European market entirely, passed with strong support, though Hungary and Slovakia opposed it.
The deadline for submitting entries to the European Press Prize is approaching, with the window remaining open until 23:59 CET on December 14
Nearly half of Europeans now regard Donald Trump as a direct adversary
Belgian authorities detained former European External Action Service (EEAS) chief Federica Mogherini on Tuesday, alongside two others
Annual consumer inflation in the eurozone rose slightly to 2.2% in November, above expectations that it would remain at October’s 2.1%
Europe is facing renewed pressure to assert itself in diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to meet US negotiators in Moscow
The European Commission is signaling a potential partial withholding of funds for Bulgaria from the third installment under the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (RRM)
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence