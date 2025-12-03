Malaysia Relaunches Search for Flight MH370 After 11 Years

Malaysia will restart the search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 at the end of December, more than eleven years after the aircraft disappeared in what remains one of aviation’s most perplexing cases. The Transport Ministry confirmed that deep-sea operations will resume on 30 December, with US-based Ocean Infinity set to lead a new 55-day seabed search carried out in phases. Authorities said the renewed effort will focus on areas assessed to have the highest probability of locating the wreckage, though they have not disclosed the exact coordinates.

The plane vanished on 8 March 2014 during a routine overnight flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. On board were 12 Malaysian crew members and 227 passengers, including large groups of Chinese and Malaysian nationals, along with citizens from Australia, Indonesia, India, France, the US, Iran, Ukraine, Canada, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Russia and Taiwan. The disappearance triggered vast search campaigns that stretched across the Indian Ocean, yet most of the aircraft has never been found.

Relatives of those onboard have continued to push for answers. Danica Weeks, whose husband Paul was among the passengers, said she felt both relieved and grateful that Malaysia was moving ahead with another search phase. She expressed hope that the renewed operation will finally provide clarity for families who have waited since March 2014 for any certainty about the fate of their loved ones.

Ocean Infinity previously conducted searches in the southern Indian Ocean under a “no find, no fee” agreement. The company will again be compensated only if the aircraft or its wreckage is located, with a contract value that could reach 70 million dollars if successful. Malaysia had indicated last year that it was prepared to reopen its investigation should compelling new evidence emerge. The most recent operation earlier in the year was halted due to severe weather and rough seas.

The initial multinational search led by Australia spent two and a half years examining 120,000 square kilometers of seabed before operations were suspended in 2017. Over the years, only small fragments linked to the aircraft have washed ashore, found along coastlines in Tanzania, Mozambique and Madagascar. Some families even traveled to Madagascar in 2016 to search beaches themselves as officials struggled to provide answers.

Malaysia’s official investigation in 2018 concluded that the aircraft made a manual turnback rather than following autopilot, and it did not rule out unlawful interference by a third party. Investigators dismissed theories suggesting the pilots deliberately caused the crash and found no evidence of mechanical failure. They described the lack of closure for families as an extraordinary tragedy that remains difficult to comprehend in the modern era of aviation.

In its latest announcement, Malaysia’s Transport Ministry said the decision to resume the search reflects the government’s commitment to bringing closure to all those affected by the disaster.